Airport Road in Opelika to close next week for railroad work

If you travel on Airport Road between Frederick Road and Pepperell Parkway, your travel plans will need to change next week.
Airport Road is set to close for three days beginning March 29 for railroad work being done by the CSX Corporation, according to the City of Opelika.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible and watch for detour signs.
Alex Hosey
