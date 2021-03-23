 Skip to main content
Airport Road in Opelika to close next week for railroad work
alert

Airport Road in Opelika to close next week for railroad work

Road Closed sign

Airport Road will be closed for three days beginning March 29 for railroad work.

 Opelika-Auburn News File Photo

If you travel on Airport Road between Frederick Road and Pepperell Parkway, your travel plans will need to change next week. 

Airport Road is set to close for three days beginning March 29 for railroad work being done by the CSX Corporation, according to the City of Opelika.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible and watch for detour signs.

