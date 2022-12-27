Alabama agencies ask residents to stop dripping faucets as temperatures rise

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management is asking water customers to stop dripping water faucets as temperatures begin to rise above freezing. The sub-freezing temperatures over Christmas weekend has caused water shortages as pipes have burst throughout the state and several cities are struggling to get water turned back on.

No shortage has been reported in Lee County, though shortages are being dealt with in nearby Tallapoosa County and in a portion of Macon County.

In the Auburn-Opelika area, temperatures rose into the 40s on Tuesday morning. Temperatures are set to dip just below freezing once more as the overnight low for Tuesday night is forecasted around 28 degrees, but lows then rise well above freezing in the forecast for at least a week.

A press release from ADEM said: “Water utilities across the state are struggling to keep up with increased consumer demand, exacerbated by leaks from frozen pipes as they thaw.”

ADEM is asking residents to check for leaks inside and outside of their homes and businesses. If a leak is found, residents should shut off the water supply until the leak can be repaired.

Water customers are urged to contact their local water supplier if they find a major leak and are unable to shut off their water supply or need other assistance.

The press release went on to say: “If water service is not imperative at your building during this time, you are urged to turn off the water at the meter, drain the water lines at the lowest spigot on the property, leaving the faucet on, and turn the water back on after the outside temperature rises above 32 degrees.”

ADEM also recommends putting insulated covers on outside faucets instead of leaving them dripping.