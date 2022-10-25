“Alabama Boys”: Auburn alumni Thom Gossom and Michael O’Neill performing play at Gogue Center

The Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University will be presenting the first-ever original theatrical production “Alabama Boys,” which was written and is directed by Auburn alumni Thomas Gossom Jr. and Michael O’Neill.

Gossom was a key figure in the early days of integration on the Auburn football team. O’Neill has appeared in blockbusters like “Transformers,” “Seabiscuit” and “Secondhand Lions.”

Since graduating from Auburn in the 70s, Gossom and O’Neill each have forged their paths through the entertainment industry with numerous roles in television series, films and theatrical productions.

Both credit Auburn University for instilling in them a mindset that would help them survive the difficult journey to Hollywood.

After circling each other for years, Gossom and O’Neill finally met and became quick friends. They had many conversations about growing up in Alabama during the beginning of the civil rights era, which eventually developed into the content for their play.

“It’s about Alabama, growing up in Alabama and the contradictions of Alabama. Like a lot of places, Alabama is full of contradictions,” Gossom said. “I always say that you can love something and not agree with everything that happens within it, and that’s the contradiction.”

O’Neill added: “We have a tendency to forget our history and what came before, what people went through. From my perspective, and I don’t want to embarrass Thom, but I think his is a heroic journey.”

“Alabama Boys” premieres Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the Woltosz Theatre. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at goguecentertickets.auburn.edu or by contacting the Gogue Center box office at 334-844-8497 (TIXS) or gpactickets@auburn.edu.

The Gogue Center will also be offering students, alumni, faculty and staff a special Auburn Family discount on tickets. Auburn students can secure up to two free tickets, while alumni, faculty and staff can book two tickets for $20 each. To reserve seats, visit goguecentertickets.auburn.edu and enter promotional code AUFAMILY.

Native Sons

The autobiographical play begins by depicting Gossom and O’Neill’s parallel but unique journeys of growing up in Alabama.

Gossom was born in 1952 in Birmingham. He attended Auburn University to earn a communications degree and to walk-on the football team.

Ten months later he earned a football scholarship, becoming the second African American player to do so at Auburn. For the next three years, he was a starting wide receiver on the team coached by Ralph “Shug” Jordan.

“That gave me that motivation that I could do things that maybe other people couldn’t,” Gossom said. “I had climbed that mountain, so I wasn’t afraid. A big part of the whole integration process was fear.”

In 1975, Gossom became the first African American athlete to graduate from Auburn University. Since then, he’s become an actor, writer and owner of a communications firm, Best Gurl Inc.

Gossom has had roles in the television series “In the Heat of the Night,” “NYPD Blue,” “Boston Legal,” “ER,” “CSI,” and “The West Wing;” films including “Fight Club,” “Jeepers Creepers 2,” and “Miss Evers’ Boys;” and theatrical productions like “American Buffalo,” “Fences,” and “Glengarry Glen Ross.”

He also wrote a memoir in 2008 titled “Walk-On: My Reluctant Journey to Integration at Auburn University,” which is about his college experience and his impact on collegiate football history.

O’Neill was born in 1951 in Montgomery and was the first in his family to attend college. He graduated from Auburn in 1974 with a major in economics.

During his time at Auburn, he was the Vice President of the Student Government Association and a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity.

“It was a dream. It was a big deal, and having gone there and been involved in some campus leadership roles, it bolstered my experience so that I had a certain value of who I was and it was my responsibility to define that,” O’Neill said. “And Hollywood will do that very quickly for you. It’ll define who you are.”

O’Neill said his time at Auburn taught him how to be able to resist being defined by others as well as how to withstand rejection.

“Whatever it was, I would definitely say that Auburn was a huge factor in giving me the tenacity and the sustainability to get through those rough times,” he said.

Since becoming an actor, O’Neill has had roles in television series including, “ER,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “NCIS,” “Sons of Anarchy,” “The X-Files,” and “The West Wing,” and roles in films including “Seabiscuit,” “Transformers,” “Dallas Buyers Club,” “Traffic,” “Secondhand Lions,” and more.

“I never expected to live this life,” O’Neill said. “This was a pioneer’s life for me and there’s something in the beginnings of that journey, and the support of that journey, and what was put in us from our time at Auburn that allowed us to survive a very difficult journey.”

Gossom and O’Neill have performed on some of the same shows but never at the same time. They finally were introduced at a party in the 90s thanks to a mutual friend, Alfre Woodard, an Academy Award-nominated actress.

Landing in Hollywood

While neither Gossom nor O’Neill ever expected to pursue careers in acting, they said Auburn Professor Robert Overstreet planted the seeds by introducing them to poetry and bringing language to life.

“He was a huge impact on both of us,” O’Neill said.

Gossom added that Overstreet inspired him to embrace what made him different.

“Football players kind of travel down a singular road and I wanted to do different things, so I started writing for the Plainsman and just different things I wanted to try and I was able to do them,” Gossom said.

After his success on the Auburn football team, Gossom said that no one could tell him what he could or couldn’t do. He started a business and began acting at a community theater in Birmingham after college.

Gossom described the feeling of performing on the stage to the same adrenaline rush he would get while playing football on the field. His talent was spotted by filmmakers, which led to Hollywood roles in television series and movies.

“It’s very much an uphill climb, and if you’re looking for fairness, that’s not the place to go,” Gossom laughed.

Gossom said Hollywood will try to break you down and typecast you.

“If you played a certain character they just want you to play that character every time you went up,” he said. “And I think if you have a creativity within you, you want to do different things. I like to act and I also like to write. They’ll tell you, ‘Well, you can’t do both of them. You got to just do one.’ So, I don’t react well when people tell me what I can’t do.”

O’Neill said getting into his acting career was a “fluke.”

He wrote an address for his national fraternity, which was recorded. Will Geer, an actor who played the grandfather on “The Waltons,” listened to it and gave O’Neill a call.

“He said, “Son, I think you ought to try acting before the corporate structure snaps you up,’ and I said, ‘I don’t know anything about it.’ He said, ‘Come to California, we’ll work with you.’ So, ultimately I did,” O’Neill explained.

O’Neill traveled to California to see if he had the grit and stamina to survive there.

“I probably wouldn’t have, except people kept saying, ‘Oh, you won’t make it. You won’t make it.’ I remember specifically someone saying, ‘Man, you’ve got an accent, you won’t make it.’ And to Thom’s point, I don’t do well when people tell me what I can and can’t do,” O’Neill said.

Gossom added: “I think that’s the Auburn grit that Auburn puts in you if you really get into it.”

By the time the Gogue Performing Arts Center was in the process of being built, Jay Gogue, former Auburn University president, and Walt Wotlosz, an Auburn alumnus and producer of “Alabama Boys,” encouraged Gossom and O’Neill to put on a play together to perform there.

“Being Auburn graduates and in the entertainment business, both being very well recognized actors, to come back to Auburn and create something specifically to put on at the performing arts center at Auburn I think is pretty special,” Wotlosz said. “People are gonna get a tremendous insight into what it was like back then – the good, the bad and the ugly.”

After the two performances, Gossom and O’Neill plan to go home and rest. Wotlosz said they’ll consider the possibility of taking the show to other cities in Alabama in the future.