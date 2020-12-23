 Skip to main content
Alabama COVID-19 death toll surpasses 4,000 confirmed deaths, local death toll rises
EAMC vaccine (copy)

An East Alabama Medical Center employee prepares doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 16. 

 Sara Palczewski/

Alabama’s COVID-19 death toll surpassed 4,000 confirmed deaths on Thursday, while the local death toll also rose.

As of Thursday, there have been 4,023 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Alabama since the start of the pandemic. There have also been 564 probable deaths as of Thursday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).

Both Lee and Tallapoosa counties saw their death tolls rise on Thursday with each county confirming one virus death. Lee County’s death toll stood at 55 confirmed deaths and 19 probable deaths on Thursday. Tallapoosa County’s death toll was at 94 confirmed deaths and three probable deaths on Thursday, according to ADPH data.

Of the 4,023 confirmed deaths in Alabama, 48 are from Chambers County, 24 from Macon County and four from Russell County. Of the 564 probable deaths, 13 are from Chambers County, five from Macon County and two from Russell County.

Lee County also saw its average number of new COVID-19 cases reported per day during the past two weeks continue to climb after ADPH reported 118 new virus cases on Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday, the number of cases in Lee County since the start of the pandemic reached 5,650 confirmed cases and 3,959 probable cases. The combined total was 9,609 COVID-19 cases, according to ADPH.

Lee County is now averaging about 90 new COVID-19 cases per day during the past two weeks. The county was averaging about 64 new cases per day on Dec. 10.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases:

  • Chambers County – 1,261 confirmed, 915 probable, 2,176 combined
  • Macon County – 792 confirmed, 145 probable, 937 combined
  • Russell County – 2,185 confirmed, 444 probable, 2,629 combined
  • Tallapoosa County – 1,571 confirmed, 660 probable, 2,231 combined

The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:

  • Chambers County — 16
  • Macon County — 9
  • Russell County — 16
  • Tallapoosa County — 18

ADPH reported 4,758 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Wednesday, 3,161 confirmed cases and 1,597 probable cases. There were 271,500 confirmed cases and 63,069 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama. The combined total was 334,569 cases on Wednesday, according to Bamatracker.com, an online COVID-19 database.

