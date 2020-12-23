Alabama COVID-19 death toll surpasses 4,000 confirmed deaths, local death toll rises

Alabama’s COVID-19 death toll surpassed 4,000 confirmed deaths on Thursday, while the local death toll also rose.

As of Thursday, there have been 4,023 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Alabama since the start of the pandemic. There have also been 564 probable deaths as of Thursday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).

Both Lee and Tallapoosa counties saw their death tolls rise on Thursday with each county confirming one virus death. Lee County’s death toll stood at 55 confirmed deaths and 19 probable deaths on Thursday. Tallapoosa County’s death toll was at 94 confirmed deaths and three probable deaths on Thursday, according to ADPH data.

Of the 4,023 confirmed deaths in Alabama, 48 are from Chambers County, 24 from Macon County and four from Russell County. Of the 564 probable deaths, 13 are from Chambers County, five from Macon County and two from Russell County.

Lee County also saw its average number of new COVID-19 cases reported per day during the past two weeks continue to climb after ADPH reported 118 new virus cases on Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday, the number of cases in Lee County since the start of the pandemic reached 5,650 confirmed cases and 3,959 probable cases. The combined total was 9,609 COVID-19 cases, according to ADPH.