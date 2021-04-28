Alabama COVID-19 numbers remain steady; EAMC clinic still taking vaccine signups

Alabama’s rate of new COVID-19 infections continues to hover between 300-400 cases per day, as they have since the state’s vaccination drive began in February.

The leveling off began after a steep spike in cases in January, just as East Alabama Medical Center and other agencies prepared to do mass vaccinations. There have been over 1 million shots administered statewide since February and over 82,000 locally through the Community Vaccine Clinic run by East Alabama Medical Center.

All citizens age 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama. To register for the free shots, visit https://www.eastalcovidvaccine.com/login.

State, local numbers

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 376 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon.

Lee County reported 19 new cases. Macon County had no new cases. Russell County had 14 new cases. Tallapoosa County had four new cases and Chambers County reported one new case, according to Bamatracker.com.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 527,083 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.