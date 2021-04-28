Alabama COVID-19 numbers remain steady; EAMC clinic still taking vaccine signups

Alabama’s rate of new COVID-19 infections continues to hover between 300-400 cases per day, as they have since the state’s vaccination drive began in February.
The leveling off began after a steep spike in cases in January, just as East Alabama Medical Center and other agencies prepared to do mass vaccinations. There have been over 1 million shots administered statewide since February and over 82,000 locally through the Community Vaccine Clinic run by East Alabama Medical Center.
All citizens age 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama. To register for the free shots, visit https://www.eastalcovidvaccine.com/login.
State, local numbers
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 376 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon.
Lee County reported 19 new cases. Macon County had no new cases. Russell County had 14 new cases. Tallapoosa County had four new cases and Chambers County reported one new case, according to Bamatracker.com.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 527,083 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Friday afternoon:
Chambers County – 1,753 confirmed, 1,784 probable, 3,537 combined
Lee County – 8,787 confirmed, 6,974 probable, 15,761 combined
Macon County – 1,246 confirmed, 337 probable, 1,583 combined
Russell County – 3,245 confirmed, 1,115 probable, 4,360 combined
Tallapoosa County – 2,805 confirmed, 1,162 probable, 3,967 combined
New confirmed and probable cases in east Alabama counties over the last two weeks, as well as deaths from COVID-19 in the last week:
Chambers County — 20, 0
Lee County — 161, 0
Macon County — 21, 0
Russell County — 46, 0
Tallapoosa County — 43, 0
As of Thursday, there have been 10,879 confirmed and probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of those deaths in Alabama, 121 are from Chambers County, 168 from Lee County, 49 from Macon County, 38 from Russell County and 149 from Tallapoosa County.
Volunteers still needed
Lee County’s Community Vaccine Clinic is still busy and looking for volunteers.
More volunteers are needed to help the healthcare professionals at the site, as participation has dropped off in recent weeks. Morning and afternoon shifts are available Monday-Thursday at the clinic, 1716 Opelika Road across from Auburn Mall.
Anyone willing to volunteer at the clinic may register at https://app.vomo.org/invite/org/auburnumc.