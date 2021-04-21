Alabama COVID-19 rates drop; local rates stay low

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 412 new cases of COVID-19 statewide Wednesday – down from 1,443 cases reported Tuesday – and local infection rates stayed relatively low.

Lee County reported 28 new cases. Macon County had no new cases, Russell County had eight new cases, Chambers County reported three new cases and Tallapoosa reported 15 new cases, according to Bamatracker.com.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 524,367 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Wednesday afternoon:

Chambers County – 1,745 confirmed, 1,781 probable, 3,526 combined

Lee County – 8,744 confirmed, 6,926 probable, 15,670 combined

Macon County – 1,237 confirmed, 331 probable, 1,568 combined

Russell County – 3,233 confirmed, 1,088 probable, 4,321 combined

Tallapoosa County – 2,788 confirmed, 1,155 probable, 3,943 combined

New confirmed and probable cases in east Alabama counties over the last two weeks, as well as deaths from COVID-19 in the last week: