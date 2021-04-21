 Skip to main content
Alabama COVID-19 rates drop; local rates stay low
  • Updated
COVID-19 vaccinations continue at the old Tuesday Morning storefront in Auburn. The clinic is located at 1716 Opelika Road, across from Auburn Mall. Visit eamc.org for more information.

 Thomas Lester/O-A News

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 412 new cases of COVID-19 statewide Wednesday – down from 1,443 cases reported Tuesday – and local infection rates stayed relatively low.

Lee County reported 28 new cases. Macon County had no new cases, Russell County had eight new cases, Chambers County reported three new cases and Tallapoosa reported 15 new cases, according to Bamatracker.com.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 524,367 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.

CDC Says Disinfecting Surfaces to Prevent COVID-19 Is Often for Show. 

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Wednesday afternoon:

Chambers County – 1,745 confirmed, 1,781 probable, 3,526 combined

Lee County – 8,744 confirmed, 6,926 probable, 15,670 combined

Macon County – 1,237 confirmed, 331 probable, 1,568 combined

Russell County – 3,233 confirmed, 1,088 probable, 4,321 combined

Tallapoosa County – 2,788 confirmed, 1,155 probable, 3,943 combined

New confirmed and probable cases in east Alabama counties over the last two weeks, as well as deaths from COVID-19 in the last week:

Chambers County — 25, 0

Lee County — 154, 1

Macon County — 22, 1

Russell County — 44, 1

Tallapoosa County — 41, 3

As of Wednesday, there have been 10,807 confirmed and probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.

Of those deaths in Alabama, 122 are from Chambers County, 166 from Lee County, 49 from Macon County, 39 from Russell County and 149 from Tallapoosa County.

Vaccine time slots available

All citizens age 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama. Appointment times are available for the Community Vaccine Clinic at 1716 Opelika Road in Auburn, across from the Auburn Mall.

To register, visit https://www.eastalcovidvaccine.com/login.

Anyone willing to volunteer at the clinic may register at https://app.vomo.org/invite/org/auburnumc.

