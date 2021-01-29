Alabama expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for people age 65 and older, others

Alabamians age 65 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in about a week.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) announced Friday that starting Feb. 8, ADPH will extend COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to include people age 65 or older, and additional groups of frontline workers.
Frontline critical workers eligible for the vaccine are as follows, according to APDH:
- First responders
- Corrections officers
- Food and agriculture workers
- U.S. Postal Service workers
- Manufacturing workers
- Grocery store workers
- Public transit workers
- People who work in the education sector (teachers, support staff, community college and high education)
- Childcare workers
- Judiciary, including, but not limited to circuit judges, district judges and district attorneys
The additional priority groups will add more than 1 million people that are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama. The state continues to receive about 100,000 vaccine doses each week despite a little less than 2 million people qualifying for vaccination, ADPH said.
“We have all been frustrated that the supply of vaccine coming from the federal government hasn’t kept up with the demand,” Ivey said. “To be blunt, we simply haven’t gotten the vaccine that we’ve been promised, and this has created a major backlog of aggravation. Today’s announcement will ensure that as more vaccine is released, we will have a plan in place to get the vaccine in people’s arms more quickly.”
People at high risk for work-related exposure and persons in identified age groups at risk for COVID-19 associated morbidity or mortality are also covered in the expanded vaccine eligibility group. This includes people working or living in congregate settings, including but not limited to homeless shelters and group homes.
“Alabama is expanding its guidance despite the limited vaccine in order to accelerate the vaccine uptake in our state,” Dr. Scott Harris, Alabama State Health Officer, said. “I want to reiterate that any remaining vaccines that have not been administered are either someone’s first dose and they are waiting on their appointment or they are waiting on their second dose. Any vaccine currently in the state has someone’s name on it.”
ADPH encourages, as a courtesy to others, healthier individuals age 65 or older and workers who fall in these groups to consider delaying their vaccination so that more vulnerable people can access vaccine ahead of them.
To schedule an appointment for the free COVID-19 vaccination at a county health department, individuals may call the ADPH COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduling Hotline at 1-855-566-5333. For general information about COVID-19, the COVID-19 Information Hotline number is 1-800-270-7268. The vaccine providers can be found within the Alabama COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Dashboard at arcg.is/OrCey.
ADPH anticipates the release of a new online tool soon, which will provide information about opportunities for vaccination, including drive-through clinics being scheduled throughout the state.