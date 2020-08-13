Alabama Extension offices to help state agriculture department with mystery seed testing

Different mailboxes across the country have been receiving random bags of seeds from China since late July.
As of July 29, the U.S. Department of Agriculture had identified the species of around 14 of the seeds being sent. Closer to home, the Alabama Cooperative Extension System has partnered with the state department of agriculture and industries (ADAI) to assist in state efforts to collect seed packages from residents.
The seed’s packaging will indicate that it contains jewelry, which allows it to bypass further inspection. The state department of agriculture and industries has been collecting packages of seeds on their own prior to their partnership with Extension.
Nancy Lowenstein, an invasive plant expert with Alabama Extension, said that while there may be a possibility that the seeds are non-threatening, that seeds received this way should not be planted.
“Invasive species can cause a great deal of damage to native ecosystems and agriculture, including significant economic damage,” she said.
Field inspectors with the ADAI will test the seeds to see if they’re an invasive species or contain unknown compounds. Alabama Extension director, Gary Lemme, said state residents can drop off seed packets they’ve received at their county’s Extension Alabama office.
“We appreciate Extension’s offer to assist our department by providing a designated drop off point in each county,” Rick Pate, commissioner of agriculture and industries, sadi. “We will continue to collect packages as long as we receive reports that they are being delivered to Alabama citizens.”
Anyone who has received unsolicited seeds in the mail shouldn’t open their packaging, but drop them off at their nearest Extension office. Location and contact information can be found through the Alabama Extension directory at www.aces.edu/directory.
