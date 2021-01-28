Alabama health department reports 200+ new COVID-19 cases in east Alabama

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported more than 200 new COVID-19 cases in east Alabama counties on Wednesday.
ADPH reported 231 new combined COVID-19 cases in Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties on Wednesday. Of the 231 new cases, 34 were from Chambers County, 122 from Lee County, 14 from Macon County, 32 from Russell County and 29 from Tallapoosa County.
ADPH reported 3,648 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Thursday, 2,504 confirmed cases and 1,144 probable cases. There were 357,471 confirmed cases and 95,263 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 452,734 cases on Thursday, according to Bamatracker.com.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Thursday:
- Chambers County – 1,587 confirmed, 1,572 probable, 3,159 combined
- Lee County – 7,733 confirmed, 5,869 probable, 13,602 combined
- Macon County – 1,000 confirmed, 260 probable, 1,260 combined
- Russell County – 2,915 confirmed, 760 probable, 3,675 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 2,402 confirmed, 856 probable, 3,258 combined
Lee County continues to average the most new COVID-19 cases per day during the past two weeks among area counties. The county is averaging about 109 new COVID-19 cases per day during the past 14 days, according to APDH data.
The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County — 30
- Macon County — 10
- Russell County — 35
- Tallapoosa County — 50
As of Thursday, there have been 5,928 confirmed deaths and 1,412 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of the 5,928 reported deaths in Alabama, 58 are from Chambers County, 76 from Lee County, 30 from Macon County, 12 from Russell County and 106 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 1,412 probable deaths, 18 are from Chambers County, 37 from Lee County, eight from Macon County, four from Russell County and six from Tallapoosa County.