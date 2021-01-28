Alabama health department reports 200+ new COVID-19 cases in east Alabama

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported more than 200 new COVID-19 cases in east Alabama counties on Wednesday.

ADPH reported 231 new combined COVID-19 cases in Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties on Wednesday. Of the 231 new cases, 34 were from Chambers County, 122 from Lee County, 14 from Macon County, 32 from Russell County and 29 from Tallapoosa County.

ADPH reported 3,648 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Thursday, 2,504 confirmed cases and 1,144 probable cases. There were 357,471 confirmed cases and 95,263 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.

The combined total was 452,734 cases on Thursday, according to Bamatracker.com.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Thursday:

Chambers County – 1,587 confirmed, 1,572 probable, 3,159 combined

Lee County – 7,733 confirmed, 5,869 probable, 13,602 combined

Macon County – 1,000 confirmed, 260 probable, 1,260 combined

Russell County – 2,915 confirmed, 760 probable, 3,675 combined

Tallapoosa County – 2,402 confirmed, 856 probable, 3,258 combined