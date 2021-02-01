Alabama health department rolls out new online COVID-19 vaccine tool

Alabamians now have a new online tool at their disposal to check their eligibility for COVID-19 vaccination and to make appointments for vaccination at county health departments.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (APDH) launched an online portal on Monday for state residents to check their vaccine eligibility and make appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations and county health departments.

The portal also provides up-to-date information about additional drive-through and walk-in clinics for COVID-19 vaccinations being offered. The portal can be accessed at www.alcovidvaccine.gov.

Individuals can enter their information in the portal and confirm their eligibility, select a county where they intend to schedule their vaccination and indicate if they want to be notified if interested in receiving an e-mail when the vaccine becomes available for additional priority groups, ADPH said.

The portal also has information about the vaccine and what to expect. It also has links to click to view a complete list of vaccine providers in the state and other information on the Alabama COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Dashboard, said ADPH.

