Alabama health department rolls out new online COVID-19 vaccine tool

Alabamians now have a new online tool at their disposal to check their eligibility for COVID-19 vaccination and to make appointments for vaccination at county health departments.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (APDH) launched an online portal on Monday for state residents to check their vaccine eligibility and make appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations and county health departments.
The portal also provides up-to-date information about additional drive-through and walk-in clinics for COVID-19 vaccinations being offered. The portal can be accessed at www.alcovidvaccine.gov.
Individuals can enter their information in the portal and confirm their eligibility, select a county where they intend to schedule their vaccination and indicate if they want to be notified if interested in receiving an e-mail when the vaccine becomes available for additional priority groups, ADPH said.
The portal also has information about the vaccine and what to expect. It also has links to click to view a complete list of vaccine providers in the state and other information on the Alabama COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Dashboard, said ADPH.
“The portal also provides practical information for the people scheduled, such as what they should bring, mask requirements, and a vaccine fact sheet,” a release from ADPH reads.
The demand for the COVID-19 vaccine continues to exceed the supply. Alabama has more than 326,00 healthcare workers and about 350,000 people who qualify for a vaccine because they are age 75 or older. When vaccine eligibility expands to people 65 or older and frontline critical workers on Feb. 8, an additional 1 million people will be eligible to receive the vaccine.
Vaccine sites listed in the portal have a limited supply of the vaccine available.
“Current assessment of vaccine supply and expectations for shipments over the next month indicate that many public health clinics will have to focus heavily on providing second doses for the month of February,” the release reads. “As appointments may not be available immediately, the limitation of appointments is directly related to the amount of vaccine provided by the federal government.”
ADPH expects that access to appointments for priority groups will increase if the supply of vaccine products from the federal government increases.
Alabamians are encouraged to visit drive-through and walk-in clinics or other vaccine providers if appointments are not currently available at a county health department.