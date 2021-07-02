Alabama hospitals report that most COVID-19 patients haven't been fully vaccinated

Nearly all of the COVID-19 patients in Alabama hospitals today have not been fully vaccinated, according to the state’s public health officials.
The Alabama Hospital Association and Alabama Department of Public Health have launched We Can Do This Alabama, a new push to address this trend. It’s in response to a recent survey which found that 94 percent of COVID-19 patients in state hospitals have either not been vaccinated or just got the first of their two shots.
"The vast majority of patients with COVID-19 that we have been seeing in our hospitals over the past two to three months were not previously vaccinated,” said East Alabama Medical Center spokesman John Atkinson.
Indeed, just one-third of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, according to ADPH. Part of the problem is that most citizens don’t know that they should get vaccinated, too. Others get the first shot and don’t go back for the second shot.
We Can Do This Alabama encourages the vaccinated to seek out people who have not gotten their shot to encourage them to do so. It debunks some of the concerns that have been expressed about the vaccines, including how it was developed. More information can be found at wecandothisalabama.com.
Lee County’s Community Vaccination Center closed in June, but there are several drug stores and doctors’ offices offering the vaccine. Go to www.vaccines.gov to find the site nearest you.
“Alabama has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the nation, if not the lowest," Atkinson said. "Our concern is that the Delta variant of COVID-19, which is more contagious, will lead to more cases and hospitalizations if we don’t significantly increase the number of people vaccinated in our state and in our community.
“We strongly encourage people to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their family members.”