 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alabama hospitals report that most COVID-19 patients haven't been fully vaccinated
0 Comments
top story

Alabama hospitals report that most COVID-19 patients haven't been fully vaccinated

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
eamc vac site student nurses

State officials have launched a new campaign, We Can Do It Alabama, to encourage citizens to get their COVID-19 vaccinations. Just one-third of the state's residents are fully vaccinated, and 94 percent of coronavirus patients in the state's hospitals have not been fully vaccinated, according to state health officials.

Numerous vaccinations have been approved for use across the globe. What makes them different and with differing efficacy rates is one better than another? Source by: Stringr

Nearly all of the COVID-19 patients in Alabama hospitals today have not been fully vaccinated, according to the state’s public health officials.

The Alabama Hospital Association and Alabama Department of Public Health have launched We Can Do This Alabama, a new push to address this trend. It’s in response to a recent survey which found that 94 percent of COVID-19 patients in state hospitals have either not been vaccinated or just got the first of their two shots.

"The vast majority of patients with COVID-19 that we have been seeing in our hospitals over the past two to three months were not previously vaccinated,” said East Alabama Medical Center spokesman John Atkinson.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Indeed, just one-third of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, according to ADPH. Part of the problem is that most citizens don’t know that they should get vaccinated, too. Others get the first shot and don’t go back for the second shot.

We Can Do This Alabama encourages the vaccinated to seek out people who have not gotten their shot to encourage them to do so. It debunks some of the concerns that have been expressed about the vaccines, including how it was developed. More information can be found at wecandothisalabama.com.

Lee County’s Community Vaccination Center closed in June, but there are several drug stores and doctors’ offices offering the vaccine. Go to www.vaccines.gov to find the site nearest you.

“Alabama has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the nation, if not the lowest," Atkinson said. "Our concern is that the Delta variant of COVID-19, which is more contagious, will lead to more cases and hospitalizations if we don’t significantly increase the number of people vaccinated in our state and in our community.

“We strongly encourage people to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their family members.”

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Are some vaccines better than others?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert