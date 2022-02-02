"Alabama is lucky to have you": Auburn alumnus cooks his last dish on "Next Level Chef"

After making the top 10, Auburn alumnus Jonathan Harrison was eliminated from Gordon Ramsey’s cooking competition show “Next Level Chef.”
On Episode 7, which aired on Wednesday night, the three teams were tasked with creating a seafood dish, which the judges said is the trickiest protein to cook.
The worst three dishes were sent into the elimination round and two chefs went home.
Usually the chef who wins the challenge with the best dish also gives his or her team members immunity from elimination, but this round there was no team immunity.
Harrison and his three remaining teammates were sent to the middle kitchen floor to cook where they had the second pick of ingredients and second best appliances to work with.
Harrison chose salmon as his seafood protein and decided to make a rendition of Cullen Skink, which is traditionally a Scottish soup.
Ramsey said it was “hard to eat” and Harrison was selected as one of the three chefs to go into the elimination round.
Harrison and the other two chefs were then tasked to create another seafood dish using shrimp.
While judge Richard Blais, Harrison’s team mentor, enjoyed the flavor of Harrison’s Southern style shrimp and grits, it was not enough to get him to the next round.
“Alabama is lucky to have you,” Blais told Harrison after it was decided he would be one of the two chefs going home.
Harrison said goodbye to mentors Gordon Ramsey, Nyesha Arrington and Blais and thanked them for the opportunity.
He said his goal coming into the competition was to bring Southern cooking to the world, and while he was disappointed in being sent home, he feels like he accomplished his goal.
The eight remaining chefs will continue to compete for the $250,000 first-place prize, and Episode 8 will air on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. on FOX.