"Alabama is lucky to have you": Auburn alumnus cooks his last dish on "Next Level Chef"

After making the top 10, Auburn alumnus Jonathan Harrison was eliminated from Gordon Ramsey’s cooking competition show “Next Level Chef.”

On Episode 7, which aired on Wednesday night, the three teams were tasked with creating a seafood dish, which the judges said is the trickiest protein to cook.

The worst three dishes were sent into the elimination round and two chefs went home.

Usually the chef who wins the challenge with the best dish also gives his or her team members immunity from elimination, but this round there was no team immunity.

Harrison and his three remaining teammates were sent to the middle kitchen floor to cook where they had the second pick of ingredients and second best appliances to work with.

Harrison chose salmon as his seafood protein and decided to make a rendition of Cullen Skink, which is traditionally a Scottish soup.

Ramsey said it was “hard to eat” and Harrison was selected as one of the three chefs to go into the elimination round.

Harrison and the other two chefs were then tasked to create another seafood dish using shrimp.