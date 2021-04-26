 Skip to main content
Alabama, Lee County COVID-19 numbers continue slow pace
Alabama, Lee County COVID-19 numbers continue slow pace

EAMC Vaccine clinic

A nurse prepares to give the COVID-19 vaccine at East Alabama Medical Center's Community Vaccine Clinic located at the former Tuesday Morning building on Opelika Road in Auburn.

 Sara Palczewski/

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 871 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend – keeping in line with last week’s rate of new infections.

Local numbers continued their slow pace of the last several weeks. Lee County reported 22 new cases. Macon County had eight new cases. Russell County had 10 new cases. Tallapoosa County had seven new cases and Chambers County reported four new cases, according to Bamatracker.com.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 526,348 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.

Hotels, restaurants and other businesses in tourist destinations are warning that hiring challenges during the coronavirus pandemic could force them to pare back operating hours or curtail services just as they're eyeing a bounce-back summer.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Friday afternoon:

Chambers County – 1,750 confirmed, 1,783 probable, 3,533 combined

Lee County – 8,773 confirmed, 6,958 probable, 15,731 combined

Macon County – 1,242 confirmed, 339 probable, 1,581 combined

Russell County – 3,242 confirmed, 1,103 probable, 4,345 combined

Tallapoosa County – 2,799 confirmed, 1,157 probable, 3,956 combined

New confirmed and probable cases in east Alabama counties over the last two weeks, as well as deaths from COVID-19 in the last week:

Chambers County — 27, 0

Lee County — 168, 1

Macon County — 27, 1

Russell County — 43, 0

Tallapoosa County — 44, 1

As of Thursday, there have been 10,845 confirmed and probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.

Of those deaths in Alabama, 121 are from Chambers County, 168 from Lee County, 49 from Macon County, 38 from Russell County and 149 from Tallapoosa County.

Volunteers still needed

Lee County’s Community Vaccine Clinic is still busy and looking for volunteers.

More volunteers are needed to help the healthcare professionals at the site, as participation has dropped off in recent weeks. Morning and afternoon shifts are available Monday-Thursday at the clinic, 1716 Opelika Road across from Auburn Mall.

Anyone willing to volunteer at the clinic may register at https://app.vomo.org/invite/org/auburnumc.

All citizens age 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama. To register for the free shots, visit https://www.eastalcovidvaccine.com/login.

