Alabama, Lee County COVID numbers hold steady over weekend

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 837 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama over the weekend, keeping roughly within the rate of new infections reported over the last week. Lee County reported 33 new cases. Macon County had one new case, Russell County had 21 new cases, Chambers County reported four new cases and Tallapoosa reported no new cases, according to Bamatracker.com.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 519,071 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Monday afternoon:

Chambers County – 1,740 confirmed, 1,760 probable, 3,500 combined

Lee County – 8,674 confirmed, 6,850 probable, 15,524 combined

Macon County – 1,220 confirmed, 328 probable, 1,548 combined

Russell County – 3,226 confirmed, 1,063 probable, 4,289 combined

Tallapoosa County – 2,769 confirmed, 1,124 probable, 3,893 combined

New confirmed and probable cases in east Alabama counties over the last two weeks, as well as deaths from COVID-19 in the last week:

Chambers County — 15, 0