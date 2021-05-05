Alabama, Lee County COVID numbers remain steady

Lee County — 110, 1

Macon County — 17, 0

Russell County — 40, 0

Tallapoosa County — 47, 0

As of Monday, there have been 10,930 confirmed and probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.

Of those deaths in Alabama, 123 are from Chambers County, 169 from Lee County, 50 from Macon County, 38 from Russell County and 150 from Tallapoosa County.

Vaccine clinic changes

The Community Vaccine Clinic will cut its hours later this month, switching to afternoons and evenings.

Starting May 24, new clinic hours will be 3-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. There will also be an 8 a.m.-noon session Saturday, June 5.

There are 300 time slots per day. Appointment times through June 9 are available online at www.eastALcovidvaccine.org. All citizens age 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama.

EAMC clinic needs volunteers

Lee County’s Community Vaccine Clinic is still busy and looking for volunteers.