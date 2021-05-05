Alabama, Lee County COVID numbers remain steady

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 662 new cases of COVID-19 for Tuesday and Wednesday. System upgrades prevented ADPH from updating its numbers Tuesday, thus accounting for the higher-than-normal rise in cases.
Lee County reported 22 new cases. Russell County had five new cases. Chambers County reported 10 new cases. Macon County had two new cases, but Tallapoosa County report no new cases, according to Bamatracker.com.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 529,644 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
Those numbers in east Alabama, as of Wednesday afternoon, were:
Chambers County – 1,757 confirmed, 1,798 probable, 3,555 combined
Lee County – 8,812 confirmed, 7,010 probable, 15,822 combined
Macon County – 1,249 confirmed, 339 probable, 1,588 combined
Russell County – 3,257 confirmed, 1,127 probable, 4,384 combined
Tallapoosa County – 2,829 confirmed, 1,175 probable, 4,004 combined
New confirmed and probable cases in east Alabama counties over the last two weeks, as well as deaths from COVID-19 in the last week:
Chambers County — 20, 1
Lee County — 110, 1
Macon County — 17, 0
Russell County — 40, 0
Tallapoosa County — 47, 0
As of Monday, there have been 10,930 confirmed and probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of those deaths in Alabama, 123 are from Chambers County, 169 from Lee County, 50 from Macon County, 38 from Russell County and 150 from Tallapoosa County.
Vaccine clinic changes
The Community Vaccine Clinic will cut its hours later this month, switching to afternoons and evenings.
Starting May 24, new clinic hours will be 3-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. There will also be an 8 a.m.-noon session Saturday, June 5.
There are 300 time slots per day. Appointment times through June 9 are available online at www.eastALcovidvaccine.org. All citizens age 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama.
EAMC clinic needs volunteers
Lee County’s Community Vaccine Clinic is still busy and looking for volunteers.
More volunteers are needed to help the healthcare professionals at the site, as participation has dropped off in recent weeks. Morning and afternoon shifts are available Monday-Thursday at the clinic, 1716 Opelika Road across from Auburn Mall.
Anyone willing to volunteer at the clinic may register at https://app.vomo.org/invite/org/auburnumc.