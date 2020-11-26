Alabama mail carrier surprises birthday boy with a gift

"Our family, like many families, has endured a lot ... has had some pretty significant challenges. And so, gestures like that, I think those are the things, those are the memories that we're hoping to take away from these nine months," Bonnie Matthews said.

Her hope is that Chip and his 8-year-old sister, Bennett, will remember this when they grow up. "Not the ugly that was out there right now, but the good and the kind and the giving."

A photo of a smiling Chip and Purter next to the mail truck has been shared widely on social media. Purter said she was just trying to give back, because people are often nice to her 8-year-old son, Joshua, and sometimes give him a buck or two to brighten his day.

On a recent day, Chip heard the mail truck and rushed out again, this time to deliver an envelope with a thank-you card for his favorite mail carrier. They smiled again and posed for another photo.

"Even though ... no one knows how they're going to make it from here to the next day," Purter said, "there are still people that ... take their time and still want to show kindness."