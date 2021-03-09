 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alabama National Guard to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to rural Alabama soon
0 comments
breaking

Alabama National Guard to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to rural Alabama soon

{{featured_button_text}}
EAMC Vaccine clinic

A bucket of COVID-19 vaccine doses sit on a table at East Alabama Medical Center's Community Vaccine Clinic located at the former Tuesday Morning building on Opelika Road in Auburn.

 Sara Palczewski/

Alabama’s National Guard will soon begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to rural areas of the state.

Gov. Kay Ivey announced Tuesday that, as part of her activation of the Alabama National Guard (ALNG) to support that state’s COVID-19 response, guardsmen will deploy to rural Alabama to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

“As we continue ramping up our vaccine distribution efforts, the guardsmen will play a critical role in reaching folks in rural areas of Alabama,” Ivey said in a statement. “We want to use every tool in our toolkit so that we can get COVID-19 behind us once and for all.”

ALNG mobile vaccination sites will be set up in at least 24 counties, and beginning March 23 the mobile vaccination teams will rotate through the designated counties. The ALGN and the Alabama Department of Public Health will be working closely with local Emergency Management Agencies to determine sites and logistics, Ivey’s office said in a news release.

“We will be sharing that information once it is finalized,” Ivey said. “Please take advantage of this resource if you are able, but I continue urging patience as we continue working to get our hands on more supplies from the federal government. Folks, we can have hope, because, finally, we can see the end of COVID-19.”

ALNG is capable of fielding two mobile vaccination teams with a capacity of at least 1,000 vaccine doses per site per day from Monday through Thursday for a total of 8,000 doses a week, the governor’s office said.

ADPH, county health departments and local law enforcement will also provide support to the mobile vaccination sites. ALNG has the ability to send two teams of 55 people each, the office added.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden visits hardware store to promote PPP loans

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert