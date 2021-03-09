Alabama National Guard to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to rural Alabama soon

Alabama’s National Guard will soon begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to rural areas of the state.

Gov. Kay Ivey announced Tuesday that, as part of her activation of the Alabama National Guard (ALNG) to support that state’s COVID-19 response, guardsmen will deploy to rural Alabama to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

“As we continue ramping up our vaccine distribution efforts, the guardsmen will play a critical role in reaching folks in rural areas of Alabama,” Ivey said in a statement. “We want to use every tool in our toolkit so that we can get COVID-19 behind us once and for all.”

ALNG mobile vaccination sites will be set up in at least 24 counties, and beginning March 23 the mobile vaccination teams will rotate through the designated counties. The ALGN and the Alabama Department of Public Health will be working closely with local Emergency Management Agencies to determine sites and logistics, Ivey’s office said in a news release.

“We will be sharing that information once it is finalized,” Ivey said. “Please take advantage of this resource if you are able, but I continue urging patience as we continue working to get our hands on more supplies from the federal government. Folks, we can have hope, because, finally, we can see the end of COVID-19.”