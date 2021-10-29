Alabama receives grant to address mental health needs of farmers

The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries has been awarded $500,000 to complete a Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network project, according to a press release.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture seeks to assist farmers' mental health needs by investing nearly $25 million for 50 grants in support of the project, which includes the grant given to Alabama.

According to a release, this grant will provide training and outreach events for farmers to make them more aware of the stress triggers associated with mental health.

These events will provide farmers with information and resources as well as help connect farmers, ranchers and other agriculture-related occupations to stress assistance programs.

This funded project must initiate, expand or sustain forms of counseling and assistance including farm telephone helplines and websites; training programs and workshops; support groups; and outreach services and activities, according to a release.

“Creating and expanding a network to assist farmers and ranchers in times of stress can increase behavioral health awareness, literacy and positive outcomes for agricultural producers, workers and their families,” NIFA Director Dr. Carrie Castille said in a release.