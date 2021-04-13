Alabama reports COVID-19 bump, Lee County and others stable

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 1,432 new COVID-19 cases statewide Tuesday, a jump of nearly four times the rate over the last week.

However, things appear to have remained stable locally. Lee County reported 17 new cases. Macon County had no new cases, Russell County had one new case, Chambers County reported three new cases and Tallapoosa reported five new cases, according to Bamatracker.com.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 520,503 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Monday afternoon:

Chambers County – 1,741 confirmed, 1,762 probable, 3,503 combined

Lee County – 8,689 confirmed, 6,852 probable, 15,541 combined

Macon County – 1,220 confirmed, 328 probable, 1,548 combined

Russell County – 3,227 confirmed, 1,063 probable, 4,290 combined

Tallapoosa County – 2,769 confirmed, 1,129 probable, 3,898 combined

New confirmed and probable cases in east Alabama counties over the last two weeks, as well as deaths from COVID-19 in the last week: