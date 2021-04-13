 Skip to main content
Alabama reports COVID-19 bump, Lee County and others stable
Alabama reports COVID-19 bump, Lee County and others stable

EAMC Vaccine clinic

A sign hangs at East Alabama Medical Center’s Community Vaccine Clinic located at the former Tuesday Morning building on Opelika Road in Auburn.

 Sara Palczewski/

Dr. Carlos del Rio, the executive associate dean at Emory University School of Medicine, explains why the public should not "freak out" over Johnson & Johnson's decision to call for a pause in use of their Covid-19 vaccine as rare side effects in six women are investigated.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 1,432 new COVID-19 cases statewide Tuesday, a jump of nearly four times the rate over the last week.

However, things appear to have remained stable locally. Lee County reported 17 new cases. Macon County had no new cases, Russell County had one new case, Chambers County reported three new cases and Tallapoosa reported five new cases, according to Bamatracker.com.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 520,503 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.

The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Monday afternoon:

Chambers County – 1,741 confirmed, 1,762 probable, 3,503 combined

Lee County – 8,689 confirmed, 6,852 probable, 15,541 combined

Macon County – 1,220 confirmed, 328 probable, 1,548 combined

Russell County – 3,227 confirmed, 1,063 probable, 4,290 combined

Tallapoosa County – 2,769 confirmed, 1,129 probable, 3,898 combined

New confirmed and probable cases in east Alabama counties over the last two weeks, as well as deaths from COVID-19 in the last week:

Chambers County — 17, 0

Lee County — 164, 0

Macon County — 16, 0

Russell County — 55, 1

Tallapoosa County — 56, 0

As of Monday, there have been 10,722 confirmed and probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.

Of those deaths in Alabama, 122 are from Chambers County, 165 from Lee County, 48 from Macon County, 38 from Russell County and 146 from Tallapoosa County.

Vaccine time slots availableAll citizens age 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama. Appointment times are available for the Community Vaccine Clinic at 1716 Opelika Road in Auburn, across from the Auburn Mall.

To register, visit https://www.eastalcovidvaccine.com/login.

Anyone willing to volunteer at the clinic may register at https://app.vomo.org/invite/org/auburnumc.

