The Alabama Senior Olympics are returning to Opelika this spring with events taking place from April 13 through May 20. This annual sporting tournament is a place for adults 50 and over to compete in a wide variety of athletics games.

Archery, badminton, cornhole, pickleball, racquetball, swimming, and track and field will all take place in Opelika. More events are expected to come in the future as the Alabama Senior Olympics plans to make Opelika its host home.

“We’re looking forward to bringing the games there through the Parks and Rec Department and the Auburn-Opelika sports tourism,” said Dee Pack with the Alabama Senior Olympics. “We think it is one of the best places in the state to have to have our games.”

The Alabama Senior Olympics began in 1987. They are typically held in multiple cities across the state each year. However, as Opelika has continued to grow and improve its sporting facilities, the town has become a preferred destination for Senior Olympics events.

“As we worked with them and have gotten to know them and what their needs are and what we’re able to accommodate, we’ve been able to expand what we’re able to bring to Opelika,” said Opelika Parks and Recs Public Relations Coordinator Laura Leigh Chesser. “We are thrilled to be able to host so many events with the Alabama Senior Olympics,”

The Alabama Senior Olympics events will begin with badminton tournaments at the Covington Rec Center on April 13 and Pickleball tournaments at the Opelika Sportsplex April 14-16.

According to Pack, pickleball is the Senior Olympics’ most popular sport by far. Over the past few years, the tournament has gone from just a few players to well over 300. Registration is now closed for the pickleball tournament.

Registration for other events remains open, however.

“We have 336 people registered this year for our pickleball tournament, which is just a dramatic increase,” Pack said. “We have a total of about 400 athletes registered right now and 330 are playing pickleball.”

Pack added that several athletes have also signed up for additional events such as cornhole and badminton.

Athletes from all different levels compete in the Senior Olympics. Some are novice athletes, and some have been competing in sports their entire lives.

“I’ll tell you what, these adults are incredibly competitive,” Chesser said. “A lot of them were former athletes in their younger days and they still have that competitive drive, that competitive edge. And so, to be able to provide a space for them to do that is really fun.”

According to Pack, one man named Bo Carwyle,started competing in track and field at 86 years old not long after his wife died. Pack says Carwyle is now 96 and still competing. There is also 100-year-old lady woman runs the 50-yard dash.

There is also a former astronaut, Larry DeLucas, who at 72, is still competing.

“He’s a lot of fun,” Pack said. “He took a little plastic basketball— he loves basketball— up into the space shuttle and while he’s up there, he did a slam dunk in outer space.”

Pack said that the Senior Olympics is more than just competition, though. It is a social event for the athletes as well.

“I call them my athletes,” Pack said. “I think they are my athletes. They all look 10 years younger, their minds are sharper than my mind, and they all are just so social and just have a great time competing.”

For more on the Alabama senior Olympics, visit alseniorolympics.org.