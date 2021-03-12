Alabama to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility on March 22, includes people age 55 and older, others

Are you still ineligible to get the COVID vaccine in your state? You can join a virtual waitlist for leftover vaccines.

Alabama is expanding eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to include people age 55 and older, people with high-risk medical conditions and others.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) announced Friday that starting March 22, ADPH will extend eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations to include people age 55 and older, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and the population defined as Phase 1c in the Alabama Vaccine Allocation Plan.

“We have been concerned that many people at high risk and others engaged in close contact work have not been eligible to receive the vaccine yet, but with the additional vaccine supply we are better able to meet the needs of Alabama residents,” Governor Ivey said. “Starting March 22, individuals can be assured of receiving the shots they have been patiently waiting to get.”

Groups to be included for extended eligibility in addition to those age 55 and older and people with intellectual and developmental disabilities are people ages 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions with include but are not limited to the following conditions:

