Alabama to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility on March 22, includes people age 55 and older, others

Alabama is expanding eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to include people age 55 and older, people with high-risk medical conditions and others.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) announced Friday that starting March 22, ADPH will extend eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations to include people age 55 and older, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and the population defined as Phase 1c in the Alabama Vaccine Allocation Plan.
“We have been concerned that many people at high risk and others engaged in close contact work have not been eligible to receive the vaccine yet, but with the additional vaccine supply we are better able to meet the needs of Alabama residents,” Governor Ivey said. “Starting March 22, individuals can be assured of receiving the shots they have been patiently waiting to get.”
Groups to be included for extended eligibility in addition to those age 55 and older and people with intellectual and developmental disabilities are people ages 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions with include but are not limited to the following conditions:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD
- Heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies; immunocompromised state
- Solid organ transplant
- Obesity, BMI greater than 30
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease
- Smoking
- Type 1 and 2 diabetes
- Other medical conditions as determined by an individual’s medical provider
Critical workers in the following areas who were not recommended for vaccination in Phase 1b will be eligible:
- Transportation and logistics
- Waste and wastewater
- Food service (includes restaurant staff)
- Shelter and housing (construction)
- Finance (bank tellers)
- Information technology and communication
- Energy
- Legal
- Media
- Public safety (engineers)
- The additional priority groups will about more than 2 million people who are eligible to receive a COVID-29 vaccine in Alabama. The state received between 110,000 and 120,000 first doses each week, ADPH said.
Additional vaccination clinics will be planned throughout Alabama during the week of March 29 through April 2, ADPH added.
“Alabama is expanding its guidance to accelerate access to the safe and effective vaccines now available in our state,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said. “While authorized vaccines roll out and more people are vaccinated, everyone needs to continue to wear masks and maintain social distancing to protect their loved ones and the many vulnerable people in the state.”
As of March 11, 556,603 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 611,566 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 8,745 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine had been administered in the state. A total of 1,731,965 vaccines have been delivered to Alabama, ADPH said.