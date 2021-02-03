 Skip to main content
Alabama Walmart, Sam’s Club pharmacies to administer COVID-19 vaccines
EAMC vaccine (copy)

In this January file photo, an East Alabama Medical Center employee prepares doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

 Sara Palczewski/

Select Walmart and Sam's Club locations in Alabama will soon receive COVID-19 vaccines.

The two chain stores owned by Walmart Inc. are working with the federal government to increase access to COVID-19 vaccines in 22 states starting late next week as a part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 vaccinations.

In Alabama, the state allocates which locations receive the vaccine and how many doses. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) says Alabama locations are being finalized.

The program will be implemented incrementally, based on the available supply of COVID-19 vaccines, according to an ADPH vaccination update Wednesday afternoon. Appointments will increase once additional doses become available.

The Alabama Department of Public Health said on their website Wednesday afternoon that 326,000 healthcare providers, nursing home residents, law enforcement officers and firefighters and 350,000 persons age 75-year-old and older are currently eligible for vaccination.

According to Walmart, the vaccinations are for state-designated priority groups, not for the general public.

