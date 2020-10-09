Alabama writer turns 100, reflects on lifelong career in journalism and fashion

“Was with a crowd from Canada today, and it’s right fun to talk newspaper with all these women,” Madera wrote. “I never saw such gorgeous clothes in all my life, and such gorgeous prices on these originals.

"The models are all so skinny they look like they can’t make it, but so made up they look unreal and beautiful. Everybody up here wears heaps of make-up, and especially pan cake and eye stuff, and look gummy.”

Despite covering high fashion and seeing the clothing of some of the best designers in the world, Madera said she enjoyed more casual styles of clothing over gaudy or expensive pieces.

“I did not like when the designers would try to change fashion every year,” Madera said. “When [fashion] became a little more normal, more casual, I liked it, instead of thousand-dollar dresses that they would show sometimes in New York. I liked the California fashion more, they were a little different.”

Today, Madera keeps busy by watching the Braves play baseball and by reading detective and mystery novels from authors like David Baldacci and Lee Child.