Alabama writer turns 100, reflects on lifelong career in journalism and fashion

Frank, a resident at Morningside of Auburn, played “Happy Birthday” on a harmonica as dozens of voices joined in to sing to a woman seated beneath an arbor of multicolored balloons.
Madera Spencer, former columnist and society editor for The Montgomery Advertiser, turned 100 on Thursday and celebrated with about 20 members of her friends and family on the patio of the assisted living community as dozens of cars drove past with posters and banners wishing her well.
“I am so overjoyed to be 100 years old,” Madera said. “I kept saying, ‘Please Lord just let me get to 100, and then I won’t worry about anything else,’ and now I’ve made it and it’s a wonderful feeling.”
Over the course of her career with the Advertiser that began in 1955 and spanned 27 years, Madera wrote about food, culture and fashion in her column “People and Places;” and she traveled the world, going from New York to Europe to East Asia and back to Montgomery.
“I took groups to Europe and Asia for 13 years, and wrote all about it,” Madera said. “The Advertiser was so good to me. I never got an assignment. I always assigned myself a story, and the Advertiser would support me.”
Letters written between Madera and her late husband John T., which were saved by the Alabama Department of Archives and History, give a glimpse into the young writer’s awe at being able to attend New York Fashion Week for the first time.
“Was with a crowd from Canada today, and it’s right fun to talk newspaper with all these women,” Madera wrote. “I never saw such gorgeous clothes in all my life, and such gorgeous prices on these originals.
"The models are all so skinny they look like they can’t make it, but so made up they look unreal and beautiful. Everybody up here wears heaps of make-up, and especially pan cake and eye stuff, and look gummy.”
Despite covering high fashion and seeing the clothing of some of the best designers in the world, Madera said she enjoyed more casual styles of clothing over gaudy or expensive pieces.
“I did not like when the designers would try to change fashion every year,” Madera said. “When [fashion] became a little more normal, more casual, I liked it, instead of thousand-dollar dresses that they would show sometimes in New York. I liked the California fashion more, they were a little different.”
Today, Madera keeps busy by watching the Braves play baseball and by reading detective and mystery novels from authors like David Baldacci and Lee Child.
“I think it’s amazing. She hasn’t lost a beat, as far as mentality or anything like that. I load books on her Kindle, and she reads at least two a week, sometimes three,” John Spencer Jr., Madera’s son, said. “She’s a very smart person and loves people, and she’s kind of made me that way. She’s an amazing person.”
Becky Ballas, executive director at Morningside of Auburn, has known Spencer since she came to the facility two years ago, and said she loves to spend time with her friends, including a dog named Peanut, and talk about sports, books and her career.
“She loves to talk about her career and the places she’s been, and it’s so interesting to just listen to her,” Ballas said. “She’s a joy, she truly is. I think we can all model after her life because she’s just perfect–just the most pleasant person you’ll ever know.”
Madera said she never worried about growing old, and said she feels lucky and blessed to enjoy the wisdom and other benefits that come with age.
As she celebrated her birthday with balloons, cake and well-wishers driving by, the former columnist was surrounded by a family both present and past expressing their love for her.
“Honey, I do love you ever so much and if I have been inattentive lately I’m sorry and will sure love you to death when you come home,” A letter to Madera during 1956’s New York Fashion Week reads. “‘I am so damn proud of you and just beam when anyone mentions what you are doing.
"I feel like I’m married to a ‘Prima Dona.’
"With all my love, John T.”
