ALGOP decides to reject Whatley's extra vote based on ALEA's report

The Alabama Republican Party announced late Friday morning that it had decided to “vacate its earlier decision” to grant the additional provisional vote to Tom Whatley that tied his race against Jay Hovey. The ALGOP also said it was denying Whatley's challenge of the results, which had made Hovey a one-vote winner on May 31, based on the new information provided by ALEA that “made it clear that the voter was not registered to vote."

The party's statement, released around 11:30 a.m. Friday, confirmed that Whatley withdrew before the re-hearing was scheduled to be held that day and also that Hovey will be the Republican Party nominee for Alabama Senate District 27.

The party also stated that the election "has revealed several areas of serious concern in the election process," and that it is taking steps to fix those problems.

It also thanked Whatley for serving more than a decade on the state legislature, and it said it "looks forward" to working with Hovey and is "energized more than ever to take back our country this November.”

Here is the complete statement:

“Election security and making sure that every legal vote is properly counted is of paramount importance to the Alabama Republican Party. ALEA’s statement makes it clear that Mrs. Kenney was not registered to vote for the primary election. We believe in the rule of law, and that only legal votes should be counted.

“We also believe that the ability to vote is a sacred right, and one that the Alabama Republican Party is committed to protecting and defending. The Candidate Committee did not want to discount Mrs. Kenney’s provisional ballot while there was any reasonable doubt that she could have actually been registered to vote. We believe that everyone deserves that respect.

“The election contest process is incredibly difficult for the Alabama Republican Party. We care about each of our candidates, and we want them all to be successful. The rulings in these cases took longer than some wanted, but we felt it critical that all sides had a chance to gather information and investigate what happened. The ALGOP Candidate Committee heard arguments from both sides of all cases, considered the information presented to it, and made its rulings based on what was set forth.

“This election cycle has revealed several areas of serious concern in the election process. These issues led to problems that hurt the Alabama Republican Party, our candidates, and our voters. We plan to work with lawmakers, the Secretary of State, Probate Judges, Boards of Registrars, and ALEA to find solutions to these problems, and to make sure they don’t happen again. The ALGOP believes Alabama and our voters deserve better. We invite Councilman Hovey and Senator Whatley – as well as our other candidates – to join us in this effort.

“We would like to thank Senator Whatley for his many years in the legislature on behalf of his district. His commitment to public service and our Party’s values are to be commended.

“The Party looks forward to working with Councilman Hovey as he now turns his focus to the general election. The ALGOP is united and energized more than ever to take back our country this November.”