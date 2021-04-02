All Alabamians age 16 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday

Alabama is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all individuals age 16 and older.

Gov. Kay Ivey announced Friday that Alabamians age 16 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday, April 5.

“I have committed to the people of Alabama that we are on a path forward, and while there is more work to be done, I remain hopeful and optimistic in where we are going,” Ivey said. “Recent findings from the CDC show preliminary data suggesting that vaccinated individuals do not appear to be spreading the virus, so that is hopeful, underscores the effectiveness of the vaccine and is yet another reason to get the shot.

“Truly, this vaccine is our ticket back to normal life. We are so close to getting COVID-19 in the rearview, and until then, we should all keep wearing our masks, get vaccinated and use the common sense the good Lord gave us.”

The Pfizer vaccine is available to individuals age 16 and up, and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are both available to individuals age 18 years and older.

There will be about 4 million eligible individuals in Alabama for the COVID-19 vaccine with the most recent vaccine eligibly expansion. The state receives about 115,000 first doses each week.