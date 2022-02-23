'All of the excitement': Downtown Auburn Mardi Gras parade returns Saturday

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The other 31 floats are sponsored by local businesses.

Crew said she is looking forward to “all of the people, all of the fun and all of the excitement.”

Despite the Auburn at Tennessee basketball game scheduled for the same day and time as the parade, Dorman said he hopes to have a good turnout. “We hope those that don’t go to the game will come over to the downtown area for the parade.”

Streets along the parade route will close at 1 p.m. and will reopen afterward. Any cars parked along the route and not removed by 2:30 p.m. will be blocked until the parade is over.

If you are unable to make it to the parade, Krewe de Tigris is continuing its "Yardi Gras" celebration.

What began as a COVID-19 practice in the absence of the traditional parade last year has made a return due to high demand.

Krewe members will decorate their yards from Feb. 7 to March 1 in Mardi Gras fashion for those who choose to take the self-driven tour.

“We did it again this year because it was just so much fun,” Crew said.

A list of participating houses can be found on Krewe de Tigris’s website, krewedetigris.com.