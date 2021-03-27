‘All women welcome’: The Well opens in Opelika with a tea room and collaborative space for entrepreneurs

The Well in downtown Opelika sprang up from a prayer in an empty building and a desire to make something to help women grow and thrive.

The building, which for several years housed a spa, was emptied in November 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Allison Kovak, the owner of the building, said she prayed to God for guidance in what to do with the space.

“The reason why it’s called The Well is because He reminded me of the story of the Samaritan woman,” Kovak said. “She was the first living being that Christ told he was the Son of God to, and she was also a prostitute. The reason she encountered him was because all the women would go to the well early in the morning before it got hot, and she intentionally went in the high noon of the day to avoid the women who made her feel rejected.”

With that story in mind, Kovak reflected on her own past relationships with other women and decided she wanted to create a space where all women would be welcome.

“I’ve been mean to women and women have been mean to me,” Kovak said. “I was reminded of this story, and God reminded me of the pain I’ve had with women, and He basically said, ‘I want you to create a space, and I want you to call it The Well and make all types of women welcome. I want you to create an embracing, inclusive space.’”