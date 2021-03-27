‘All women welcome’: The Well opens in Opelika with a tea room and collaborative space for entrepreneurs

The Well in downtown Opelika sprang up from a prayer in an empty building and a desire to make something to help women grow and thrive.
The building, which for several years housed a spa, was emptied in November 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Allison Kovak, the owner of the building, said she prayed to God for guidance in what to do with the space.
“The reason why it’s called The Well is because He reminded me of the story of the Samaritan woman,” Kovak said. “She was the first living being that Christ told he was the Son of God to, and she was also a prostitute. The reason she encountered him was because all the women would go to the well early in the morning before it got hot, and she intentionally went in the high noon of the day to avoid the women who made her feel rejected.”
With that story in mind, Kovak reflected on her own past relationships with other women and decided she wanted to create a space where all women would be welcome.
“I’ve been mean to women and women have been mean to me,” Kovak said. “I was reminded of this story, and God reminded me of the pain I’ve had with women, and He basically said, ‘I want you to create a space, and I want you to call it The Well and make all types of women welcome. I want you to create an embracing, inclusive space.’”
The day after that prayer in the empty building, Kovak met Rachel Christian and Katie Klein, two women from Auburn who dreamed of opening a coffee shop together and had recently gotten news that the property they wanted had been sold to someone else.
“I shared this story with [Rachel] of this dream and what I wanted to do, and her eyes got as big as saucers,” Kovak said. “The more we started talking, the more women we started finding and this idea really began to resonate. There are so many creatives here, so many women-run businesses that are run out of homes or Etsy trying to find avenues and connection points with other women, and it just fell together.”
The Well officially opened March 20, and along with The Tea Room at The Well, the space serves as a collaborative showcase of about 20 local women’s business ventures and creative projects including handmade jewelry for sale, artisan candles, consignment clothing and more.
Christian, who started The Tea Room with Klein, said The Well offered her a place to explore her dream of starting her own cafe with an emphasis on health in an atmosphere that empowered women.
“Empowering women to have a healthy viewpoint in today’s society is super rare,” Christian said. “It’s about finding a balance and a place where women can be what they were created to be.”
The two-story building in downtown Opelika has several rooms and spaces dedicated to showcasing the different products and creations made by local female entrepreneurs and each room has its own carefully curated mood and aesthetic.
The upstairs is usually filled with the bustle of The Tea Room and its guests as the sounds and smells of espressos being made with beans from Mama Mocha’s or the creation of adaptogen smoothies and lattes fill the space from behind a countertop backed by a floral mural.
Down the dark wooden stairs guests can find several rooms and lounging spaces each with a different look than the last, including a prayer room filled with white carpet and furniture dedicated to prayer and meditation, a play room reminiscent of a historic Parisian apartment with women’s clothing options on display for rent or sale and a minimalistic creative space meant for creatives to gather, with handmade prints for sale on its walls. Everything within all of The Wells’ rooms is for sale.
Klein, one of the four founding members of The Well including Christian, Kovak and Ashley Kickliter, attributes the creation and success of The Well as well as her involvement in it to God. For Klein, The Well represents a place where the creativity and growth of its partners can flow.
“I love The Well because it’s centered around flowing water and it’s not stagnant,” Klein said. “We have new businesses flowing through, new people to connect with. Connection is the goal, and we’ve been seeing that so far.”
Kickliter, a professional photographer from Auburn, got involved in The Well after collaborating on a film project with Kovak and said she’d like to see the concept behind the new business grow and spread even more in the future.
“Allison is definitely a dreamer and never shuts her brain off,” Kickliter said. “I loved her vision because we didn’t really have a tea room around here or a place for women to come together and collaborate, and being a launch pad for them is really cool and necessary as well.”
Kovak said the popularity and success of the week-old venture has far exceeded her expectations, and she hopes to expand the concept and operate it as a nonprofit in the future.
“We want to grow. I own the lot next to us, and we want to expand and bring more businesses,” Kovak said. “I would love to see it move in the direction of a nonprofit that targets women-owned businesses and finds ways to connect them with other entrepreneurs to help them get their businesses started. That’s the larger goal.”