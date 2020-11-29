America’s Thrift Stores opens new location in Tiger Town

“Literally half of our customers will shop in our store at least once a week, 90 percent of our customers are once a month and we have this core of 25 or 30 percent of our customers that are in our store two or three times a week,” Sobaski said. “They just love the hunt.”

Along with a variety of organized, changing and gently-used items to search through, Sobaski said the new store also provides almost 100 jobs to residents in the area and contributes financially to local charities.

“In Alabama, we support the Make-A-Wish [Foundation], and every donation you make to us, every bag or box of used clothing or household items results in a contribution to Make-A-Wish,” Sobaski said. “This year, our 15 stores in Alabama and the donations they collect will allow us to give [the foundation] about $1 million.”

Sobaski also highlighted the use of thrift stores as recyclers of perfectly usable goods that might otherwise be thrown away, and said the stores will keep 40 million pounds of goods out of landfills in this year alone.

“This is an incredible business, and it’s one that our customers are just tremendous and we love them,” Sobaski said. “We hope that the customers in Auburn and Opelika will get to know us and keep coming back over and over again.”

