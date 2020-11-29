America’s Thrift Stores opens new location in Tiger Town

A line formed in front of the entrance to the large blue building next to Lowe’s as sign spinners, American flag banners and balloons welcomed customers into the new America’s Thrift Stores.
The new thrift store is located in the building previously occupied by Gander Mountain and is the 22nd to open since the business began in 1982. CEO of America’s Thrift Store Ken Sobaski, who greeted customers as they walked through the door, attributed the success of the thrift store chain to the value and quality of goods it provides.
“We’re not your momma’s thrift store,” Sobaski said. “It’s a new store everyday, and this store, given its size, will put out 15,000 new items every single day. For thrift shoppers, they’re looking for that treasure, and they know that if they don’t find it today, maybe they’ll find it tomorrow.”
Over the sound of pop music blaring from portable speakers set up inside to celebrate the event, dozens of customers poured in within the first 15 minutes of the doors opening, sifting through aisles and aisles of clothes, furniture, home goods, knick-knacks and more.
Due to the value of the goods they have for sale as well as the constant refreshing of what’s available, Sobaski said many of America’s Thrift Stores’ customers come several times a month.
“Literally half of our customers will shop in our store at least once a week, 90 percent of our customers are once a month and we have this core of 25 or 30 percent of our customers that are in our store two or three times a week,” Sobaski said. “They just love the hunt.”
Along with a variety of organized, changing and gently-used items to search through, Sobaski said the new store also provides almost 100 jobs to residents in the area and contributes financially to local charities.
“In Alabama, we support the Make-A-Wish [Foundation], and every donation you make to us, every bag or box of used clothing or household items results in a contribution to Make-A-Wish,” Sobaski said. “This year, our 15 stores in Alabama and the donations they collect will allow us to give [the foundation] about $1 million.”
Sobaski also highlighted the use of thrift stores as recyclers of perfectly usable goods that might otherwise be thrown away, and said the stores will keep 40 million pounds of goods out of landfills in this year alone.
“This is an incredible business, and it’s one that our customers are just tremendous and we love them,” Sobaski said. “We hope that the customers in Auburn and Opelika will get to know us and keep coming back over and over again.”
