"American Pickers" coming to Alabama to search for unique antiques

History Channel’s TV show “American Pickers” will be coming to Alabama in February for the 23rd season of the show.

The Pickers are looking for destination leads in Alabama where they can stop by to hunt for antique treasures.

This documentary series follows the Pickers, including Mike Wolfe, as they travel to different venues across the country in search of antiques and unique items they can buy and sell for a profit.

The Pickers are on a mission to “recycle and rescue forgotten relics.”

Besides finding antiques, the Pickers say they enjoy meeting people with interesting stories, learning about America’s past and giving “historically significant objects a new lease on life.”

“We’re looking for leads throughout the state, specifically interesting characters with fascinating items and lots of them!” wrote Thomas Carrera, lead story producer, in an email. “We are looking for different, unusual and unique items – something we’ve never seen before, with an extraordinary story!”

Carrera asks if you or someone you know has a large, private collection of antiques that the Pickers can spend a day looking through, contact them at americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 646-493-2184.