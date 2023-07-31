Opelika police have began accepting donations to build a memorial marker for Amore Wiggins, the young homicide victim who was identified 11 years after authorities found her body in the woods.

The goal is to raise $15,000 for the custom bronze statue, which will show Wiggins sitting on a bench. It will be placed in front of the Lee County Courthouse.

Opelika detectives found Wiggins’ remains 11 years ago in the woods near the Brookhaven Trailer Park off Hurst Street. Investigators suspected the remains belonged to a young girl between the age of 4 and 7. They also believed she was killed in 2010 or 2011 and was malnourished and physically abused before her death.

In January 2023, investigators identified the young girl as Wiggins and arrested two suspects that were taken into custody.

Her biological father, Lamar Vickerstaff Jr., faces one count of murder in Wiggin’s death. His wife, Ruth Vickerstaff, was charged with failure to report a missing child. Both await further action by the Lee County court.

During the Opelika Police Department’s April memorial service for Wiggins, the agency announced plans to commission a custom bronze statue of Wiggins as a memorial marker for the community. After a few months of planning, the OPD took to Facebook early Sunday to announce that they’re now accepting donations from the public.

Wiggins’ mother Sherry Wiggins expressed her gratitude to the Opelika community, the OPD detectives on the case and those on the statue project to honor her daughter.

“Without the over pouring love and support, honestly, I probably wouldn’t be having the little strength that I have. I probably wouldn’t have regained it as soon as I did,” Wiggins said in an earlier interview.

The department has already started to receive donations. In July, the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Auburn hosted a food truck fundraiser and contributed $1,000 to the statue project.

Throughout the month of August, Whistle Stop Bottle and Brew restaurant and The Plains Taproom will host bingo nights to raise funds as well. The first event will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2 at Whistle Stop Bottle and Brew in Opelika at 830 North Railroad Ave.

“We are humbled by the support the community has shown us regarding this case and Baby Amore and appreciate the generosity of those contributing to this memorial,” the OPD said in a Facebook post.

Donations can be made in person or mailed to the OPD at 501 South Tenth St. Cash, checks or credit cards will be accepted. Checks should be made out to the Opelika Police Department with “Amore Wiggins Memorial” in the memo line. More information about the fundraiser can be found on the City of Opelika’s website.

PHOTOS: Amore Wiggins memorial service