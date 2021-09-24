Amsterdam Café happy to share its 'pretty cool little corner' with fans on football weekends

Amsterdam has servers, cooks and managers who have been at the café for more than 10 years, including Ciza.

“You’re only as good as your team is, and this is a family,” Cleveland said. “We have employees that have gone on to other things, and they still come back for the atmosphere.”

With Auburn football set to face off Georgia State Saturday, Ciza said he and his staff are preparing for game day crowds.

He is happy to finally see Amsterdam filled with families after the COVID-19 lockdown.

“Compared to COVID, it’s been crazy. Business just went through the roof, especially with big football weekends,” Ciza said.

Amsterdam’s football-crazed crowds usually start showing up Friday night and stay until Sunday evenings.

Cleveland had no idea the influence Amsterdam Café had until he spoke to non-Auburn residents.

“I’ve run into people outside of Auburn, and they’ll go, ‘Oh, have you ever been to Amsterdam Café?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’ve been there a couple of times,’” Cleveland said with a laugh.

Over the years, repeat customers have also become lifelong friends.