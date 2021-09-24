Amsterdam Café happy to share its 'pretty cool little corner' with fans on football weekends

In the '90s, Amsterdam Café was a place for Dutch-style games and draft Heineken.
Now, the Cleveland family has transformed this Netherlands-style hangout into a quaint café.
“My family bought this place in 1998,” owner Blake Cleveland said. “It originally was a game room and bar hangout.”
Cleveland recently took the title as owner, filling his uncle’s shoes. While he’s new to the leadership, Amsterdam is a second home. He worked here during his college years at Auburn.
The café is located at 410 S. Gay St. right outside Auburn’s campus, and it’s known for its signature turkey wraps and crab cakes.
While customers can dine in, Amsterdam also offers catering trays of turkey wraps, pepper jack grilled chicken sandwiches, and other specialties. There is an Amsterdam wrap package and barbeque lunch option.
Cleveland and general manager Nick Ciza take pride in the timelessness of the café.
“The place is still the same as it was in the late 90s and early 2000s,” Ciza said. “A lot of people have been gone for years from Auburn. When they walk in this front door, they feel like they’re in college again.”
You may even see familiar faces.
Amsterdam has servers, cooks and managers who have been at the café for more than 10 years, including Ciza.
“You’re only as good as your team is, and this is a family,” Cleveland said. “We have employees that have gone on to other things, and they still come back for the atmosphere.”
With Auburn football set to face off Georgia State Saturday, Ciza said he and his staff are preparing for game day crowds.
He is happy to finally see Amsterdam filled with families after the COVID-19 lockdown.
“Compared to COVID, it’s been crazy. Business just went through the roof, especially with big football weekends,” Ciza said.
Amsterdam’s football-crazed crowds usually start showing up Friday night and stay until Sunday evenings.
Cleveland had no idea the influence Amsterdam Café had until he spoke to non-Auburn residents.
“I’ve run into people outside of Auburn, and they’ll go, ‘Oh, have you ever been to Amsterdam Café?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’ve been there a couple of times,’” Cleveland said with a laugh.
Over the years, repeat customers have also become lifelong friends.
“Longevity is the best compliment someone could give us. They always come back,” he said. “We wouldn’t be here for 30 years without our regulars and the people coming back into town.”
Cleveland wants newcomers to enjoy their experience at the café as well.
“It’s a pretty cool little corner we got here,” Cleveland said. “If you’ve never been, come and see the atmosphere.”
As for the future, Amsterdam Café isn't going anywhere.
“Right now, we love what we’re doing and we love our place. We expect to be around much longer,” Cleveland said. “My family owned it. I’m the second generation, and I’ve still got a few more years left in me.”
For catering or business inquiries, call Amsterdam Café at 334-826-8181.