'An asset not a detriment': Bedzzz Express' AU mural just fine with Momma Goldberg's owner

“We’re waiting to do anything until that City Council meeting on (Feb.) 15,” Bond said. “I know it’ll take some time to change that law if that’s even the direction (the city is) headed, but we’re hopeful we see that they are wanting to change that law.”

During Thursday’s Auburn Planning Commission, member Nonet Reese raised the prospect of reevaluating the signage zoning ordinance in relation to murals.

“Is there a timetable for us to revisit the … ordinance that prohibits murals?” she asked. “I think we could have avoided a lot of heartache for a lot of folks if we already tackled it.”

Planning Director Steve Foote said the City Council, Planning Commission or property owner can “initiate a text amendment” to revise the city zoning ordinance.

Planning Commissioner Warren McCord referenced a hypothetical public art commission discussed in a work session between the Planning Commission and city planning department last year. He said some members of the commission would be interested in relaxing the approach to murals “under certain circumstances.”