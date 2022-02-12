'An asset not a detriment': Bedzzz Express' AU mural just fine with Momma Goldberg's owner

With more talk about murals and the zoning ordinance anticipated for next week’s Auburn City Council meeting, support for the "Welcome to Auburn" mural on Opelika Road continues to grow. Advocates for keeping the mural include the head of Momma Goldberg’s Deli, whose logo is featured in the artwork.
“No one ever asked for permission, but I had no problem with it and was not upset with it,” said Nick Davis, president of Momma Goldberg’s.
The mural is painted on a wall of the Auburn location of the mattress chain Bedzzz Express and can be seen when driving from Opelika. It includes people and places in a postcard style and could be compared to a similar mural on Opelika's public library depicting things important to the railroad city.
The City of Auburn’s opposition to the mural has focused less on trademarked and copyrighted imagery and more on the city’s established zoning ordinance, which lists murals under a “prohibited signs” section.
“I thought the mural was an asset rather than a detriment,” Davis said.
Davis, a 1984 graduate of Auburn University, said he’s in the city “50% of the time” and has always enjoyed seeing art like the “War Eagle Wall” on College Street and doesn’t understand the strictness of the ordinance given the existence of other urban murals in the city.
Auburn University is featured prominently in the Bedzzz Express mural. While the university didn’t grant permission for use of elements like the AU logo or Aubie, it doesn’t discount the possibility of allowing them to remain should the mural be allowed to stay.
“In this particular case, Trademark Management and Licensing wasn’t contacted by the business, but Trademark has worked in the past with several vendors to consider requests that include Auburn branding,” Auburn’s trademark and licensing office said in an emailed statement to the Opelika-Auburn News. “(Trademark) encourages individuals and businesses to contact them prior to the start of any such work.”
Chicken Salad Chick’s corporate offices in Atlanta did not immediately return requests for comment from the Opelika-Auburn News.
Auburn’s Board of Zoning Adjustment previously voted on Feb. 2 to deny a variance to Bedzzz Express to maintain the mural. While the board voted 3-2 in favor of approval, state law dictates that zoning variances need four votes.
Austin Bond, owner of the Bedzzz Express store among others in Alabama, commissioned the art in the fall and is now considering taking the city to the Lee County Circuit Court, depending on what’s discussed at Tuesday’s City Council.
“We’re waiting to do anything until that City Council meeting on (Feb.) 15,” Bond said. “I know it’ll take some time to change that law if that’s even the direction (the city is) headed, but we’re hopeful we see that they are wanting to change that law.”
During Thursday’s Auburn Planning Commission, member Nonet Reese raised the prospect of reevaluating the signage zoning ordinance in relation to murals.
“Is there a timetable for us to revisit the … ordinance that prohibits murals?” she asked. “I think we could have avoided a lot of heartache for a lot of folks if we already tackled it.”
Planning Director Steve Foote said the City Council, Planning Commission or property owner can “initiate a text amendment” to revise the city zoning ordinance.
Planning Commissioner Warren McCord referenced a hypothetical public art commission discussed in a work session between the Planning Commission and city planning department last year. He said some members of the commission would be interested in relaxing the approach to murals “under certain circumstances.”
“We had a good presentation, and there was a great deal of consensus about that presentation on this board,” McCord told Foote. “It would seem to me it would behoove us to revisit that, have you present that back to us at some work session, let us have further discussion and be prepared to respond appropriately to the circumstances.”
Foote responded that the City Council will address murals in its next Committee of the Whole ahead of its meeting Tuesday and determine whether to direct staff to make an action, so he suggested the Planning Commission wait until after then to make any further discussion.
“They’re just going to bring it up as a discussion point, I think, talk about where we are today and how do we want to proceed with this if we want to make a change,” he said.
Bond has until Thursday to make an appeal in the circuit court against the zoning board’s vote before he must comply with city ordinance. Without an appeal, he faces up to $500 in fines each day the mural is present beginning 15 days following the ruling from the board.