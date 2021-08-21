‘An employed community is a safe community’: Lee County District Attorney’s Office to help give ex-cons a second chance through job fair

“We give them and teach them a trade, and right now we’ve got the electrical side, both commercial and residential, and we just started a construction and painting company,” Cloud said. “I’d say probably 90 percent of the people here have been arrested before and have records, including the owner. … It just shows you the power of giving these guys a chance.”

Abel is just one of many employers who will be present at the Second Chance Job and Resource Fair, along with Bodine’s Landscaping Services, Publix, Rabren General Contractors, Curb Technologies, Elwood Staffing and more, with some employers offering salaries of about $45,000 per year and others offering hourly wages of $10-$20 an hour with benefits, Ventiere said.

“We’ve got jobs ranging everywhere from food services to construction to landscaping, the hospitality industry, automotive and mechanical work,” Ventiere said.

Along with information on educational and vocational training, Southern Union will also provide computers and internet access at the event to help would-be workers apply to jobs online, and Southern Union President Tom Shackett said the college was willing to help out with the cause by providing educational resources and computers in order to help the local community.