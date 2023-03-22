The City of Opelika has promoted Brian Weiss to be the new Human Resources Director.

Weiss started working with the city in 2019 as a human resource analyst then moved up to the position of assistant director.

As HR director, the release from the City said Weiss will be responsible for supervising staff, safety/risk management, policy and procedures, human resources processes, budgets, evaluations and reporting.

“We are excited to promote Brian to this position,” Mayor Gary Fuller said in the release. “He is an exceptional leader and has a strong background in personnel supervision, records management, and policy and procedures. In the few years he’s been with the city, he has shown that he is a great asset to the city.”

Weiss received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Florida graduating Suma Cum Laude, has more than 30 years of HR experience and is a retired Marine Corps commissioned officer.

Before joining the City of Opelika in 2019, Weiss spent most of his career in Human Resources for the United States Marine Corps where he coordinated matters of internal staff sections and external agencies; formulated and supervised the execution of administrative policies, receiving and routing correspondence, handling and safeguarding classified material, preparing responses to special correspondence, as well as establishing and maintaining the reports control and forms management programs, the release stated.

In his HR position with the United States Marine Corps, Weiss also handled and drafted casualty reporting, medical records, awards and decorations, performance evaluation reports, legal matters, and postal functions.

He also has a strong background in training, preparing exercises, discussions, and lectures to include all aspects of operations, maintenance, communication security, personnel supervision, records management, and computer usage/safeguarding material, according to the release.

Throughout his career Weiss was recognized for Outstanding Volunteer Service, serving countless hours with Family Advocacy centers as the Victim Advocate. He was also recognized and awarded for his service in OEF and OIF.

Weiss and his wife, Barbara, have lived in the Opelika-Auburn area since 2012, and almost four years after joining the City of Opelika, Weiss is ready to fulfill his new position as HR director.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity Mayor Fuller and City Administrator Mr. Motley have given me,” Weiss said in the release. “Service before self and serving the great employees and people of Opelika is an honor. As the City of Opelika grows, it’s about being positive, solution-seeking and being there for the people. It’s about leadership, and leadership is an art. I believe that people should follow the words of Ralph Emerson – ‘Do not follow where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail’.”

Weiss stated that “human resources is all about fostering a strong, vibrant, positive culture that values employees, because culture is the single greatest impact of a strong bottom line.”