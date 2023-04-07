Camp Hill is looking for the public's help as they recover from hailstorms that barreled through the southeast in late March, damaging over 400 houses.

On March 26, massive hail the size of softballs and grapefruit rained down for 15-20 minutes. No lives were lost, but property damage was extensive. Those same storms produced a tornado that destroyed 130 structures in West Point, as well as floods that breached the city water reservoir in LaFayette.

As of Friday, roofs are still being tarped in Camp Hill, which has a population of around 1,000.

Warren Tidwell, the town's community resilience coordinator, said they desperately need volunteers.

“We need all hands on deck to get here, assess and get these tarps on these roofs,” Tidwell said. “These folks are hurting and this town is in trouble, because about three-quarters of this town is going to be uninhabitable in about six months from mold.”

Tidwell added, “We need every church in Auburn and we need volunteer. And the thing is… we’re still in first response kind of stuff.”

Over 400 houses need roofing repairs and another 300 need tarps. He added that 80 to 90 percent of the cars were totaled after the hailstorm.

“It decimated every single roof,” Tidwell said. “These hailstones knocked ceilings inside of houses on to beds. We've got disabled folks. It's a very vulnerable community.”

According to Camp Hill Mayor Messiah Cole-Williams, the hail burst through car ports and damaged the cars underneath. Residents can still see sunlight through their ceilings.

“They can see the sky from their living room. When it rains, their roof leaks,” he said. “We’re waiting for this rain to come in this weekend. So those are some of the things that we're dealing with.”

Tidwell said local EMA has submitted a disaster declaration to FEMA for Camp Hill, but FEMA has not moved on it yet. Camp Hill declared a state of emergency on March 31.

Jason Moran, the director for the Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency, said over 420 damage assessments will be submitted to the Alabama EMA for review. They will then be sent onto FEMA for further review.

“There's a 30-day window that you have to get all your data together and submit it. That's a normal protocol,” Moran said. “We're following the normal process. You do the assessment, submit to the state, and then they submit it to FEMA.”

For the time being, things have to be handled at the local level while reaching out for volunteers.

“At this point, we're just kind of in holding pattern until everything's done and we get some word from the federal government,” Moran said.

Meanwhile, construction companies and the volunteer fire department are doing the best they can to work the disaster and get tarps on roofs in the town.

Cole-Williams said the town is currently in crisis cleanup mode and putting together a long-term recovery plan. Volunteers are needed to help in the efforts. People are needed to clean yards, tarp roofs, help with grocery deliveries among other needs.

“We just need volunteers on the ground,” Tidwell said. “This has affected about 98 percent of the town.”

“It's just an invisible disaster. No one died. There's no one who got hurt, per se and it seems like it's just property," Cole-Williams said. "It goes by the wayside, but right now it's just people hurting that have often been forgotten.”

Call Cole-Williams at 256-750-3750 to volunteer. Volunteers can also report to the volunteer resource center set up in town at 41 Heard St. in Camp Hill.