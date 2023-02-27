The Grammy Award-winning vocal ensemble Chanticleer is coming to Opelika to perform as part of their 45th season.

The group of 12 singers will perform at the Opelika Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 to $59 and are available online at eastalabamaarts.org.

Chanticleer is an a cappella group that performs musical pieces using only their voices. Without any instruments, the group relies on each other to match pitch and stay on beat and in tune.

“It’s sometimes like singing without a net, so to speak. You just have to trust that we’re all going to start together and end together and we usually do,” said Assistant Music Director Gerrod Pagenkopf.

The 12 members in Chanticleer encompass all the vocal parts including tenors, basses and countertenors, which are the men who sing the parts that would normally be assigned to women, like alto and soprano parts.

“We are the only group in the United States professional ensemble that is comprised of males that sing all the voice parts. That’s kind of a rarity,” Pagenkopf said.

The ensemble was created in 1978 by Louis Botto, who was a graduate student in musicology studying Renaissance music in San Francisco. He realized that the vocal music he was studying wasn’t being performed, so he decided he would form a group to sing these historic songs.

Over time, Chanticleer started including different genres, like pop, vocal jazz and gospel, into their repertoire.

To make it authentic, Botto put together a group of only male singers since women were not allowed to sing in church services during the time of the Renaissance.

The beginning of this singing ensemble consisted of nine men who were members of the choirs San Francisco Symphony Chorus and the Grace Cathedral Choir of Men and Boys.

Since then Chanticleer has performed all over the world, gaining international recognition in 1984, and has sold over one million recordings. Besides winning a Grammy, Chanticleer has also won a Telly Award and became the first classical music organization to be signed by Apple’s new recording label called Platoon.

In April, Chanticleer will be releasing a new CD called “On a Clear Day.”

The ensemble is known around the world as “an orchestra of voices” and The New Yorker described the group as the “world’s reigning male chorus.”

Pagenkopf, 43, joined Chanticleer in 2016 and became the assistant music director in his third season with the group. Some of the current members have been with Chanticleer for 17 years while they also have a few who joined within the past year or two.

Pagenkopf grew up on a farm in Wisconsin but always knew he wanted to be a performer, especially after his first production in elementary school. He join choir in high school and planned on becoming a music teacher or solo singer.

After earning his undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin and his master’s degree in singing from the University of Houston, Chanticleer reached out to Pagenkopf about joining the group and he immediately accepted.

“Chanticleer is actually perfect because it combines my passion for education with my passion for performing and allows me to use those skills that I’ve gained from my various career paths and put them all together for this job,” he said.

When Chanticleer was founded, the group made it their mission to encourage ensemble singing. One of the ways they do this is by hosting master classes and workshops when they’re traveling.

“We firmly believe that singing together is a communal art form. It’s so exciting,” Pagenkopf said. “All of us that sing in the ensemble now can remember back to these formative experiences that we had in our own musical upbringing where singing with other people had such a huge impact on us.”

Pagenkopf described ensemble singing as a team sport in which the members must work together to achieve a singular goal.

At the concert in Opelika, audiences will get to hear the best of Chanticleer.

“We’re doing some of our most popular and most requested songs in our 45 year history,” Pagenkopf said. “It really is some of our favorite music and audiences favorites, and we’re really hoping that it’s something that will appeal to a wider range of audiences.”

The vocal ensemble will not only perform classical music, but also popular songs like “Somebody to Love” by Freddie Mercury.