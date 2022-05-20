'An outstanding city representative': Auburn Ward 4 councilman Brett Smith resigning, moving to Florida

Auburn Ward 4 City Councilman Brett Smith has announced he will be moving to Florida for a career opportunity and put in his resignation for his city council position on Tuesday.

Smith will serve as the Ward 4 councilman until the end of May.

Following the Alabama law requirements, the council will appoint a replacement for the position. An individual will be appointed at the meeting on June 7, will attend his or her first council meeting on June 21 and will serve through Nov. 6.

Auburn Mayor Ron Anders said he encouraged the Council to consider appointing an individual who does not seek to run for the position in August to prevent any unfair advantages during the campaign season.

Members of the council expressed their agreement, according to a release from David Dorton, Auburn director of public affairs.

Anders said the new appointee will finish out Smith's term and the citizens of Ward 4 will be able to elect a new representative in August.

Following the Aug. 23 Auburn municipal elections, the mayor and all eight members of the city council will be sworn in for the 2022-2026 term on Nov. 7.

Smith said leaving Auburn will be a bittersweet moment. He and his family have lived in Auburn since 2014, and he was elected in 2018 as a councilman, a position he said he loved.

Smith described public service as a challenge, but added that he enjoyed being able to help citizens when he could.

“Being responsible to all the folks that lived in Ward 4 and really everyone in the city is an awesome responsibility,” he said. “I’m very honored by having the position. It was something I’m very glad to have won.”

Throughout his time on the council, Smith said the city has faced a lot of challenges including the devastating tornado that hit Beauregard, Auburn police officer William Buechner was killed in the line of duty, 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from Auburn and killed, and the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Smith said he was proud to be a part of projects that improved public safety, education and school funding, and parks and recreation, specifically the addition of Dinius Park in Ward 4.

“The mayor had an ambitious agenda on issues that carried over from the previous council with short term rentals, commissions and housing, and Mayor Anders took those head on,” Smith said. “I’m really proud of the level of transparency our council has had, and I’m proud to be a part of that.”

On May 31, Smith and his family will officially become residents of central Florida. Smith has accepted a position with the Hogan Law Firm in West Orange County where he will do transactional business work and corporate work for the firm.

Smith has been licensed as an attorney since 2011. After moving to Auburn in 2014, he and his wife Haley Huff, also an attorney, opened their own business, Huff Smith Law Firm.

“Certainly very excited about the opportunity, but will certainly miss living here and being a part of this community and this neighborhood,” Smith said. “Auburn is a beautiful, wonderful town to live in.”

Mayor Anders said he’s also very excited for Smith but that he and the rest of the city will greatly miss him.

“Brett has been an outstanding city council representative, and I have enjoyed my friendship with Brett over the last three and a half years,” Anders said. “I value his perspective that he brought to the table on behalf of the citizens of Auburn. As an attorney, Brett brought a unique perspective to the city council that was valuable.”

Anders said he’s grateful for Smith’s service to Auburn and described him as hardworking and very invested in the city.

The City of Auburn is about to work through the biannual budget and will spend a lot of time planning and deciding on how to spend taxpayer dollars for the next 24 months.

“That’s one of the most important roles we have as elected officials is approving the budget, and it's important for us to have someone in there that understands that process and is prepared to jump right in,” Anders said.

Those who would like to apply to serve as the Ward 4 councilperson for the remaining term, which lasts from June 8 to Nov. 6, are asked to first email Mayor Ron Anders at randers@auburnalabama.org. Then applicants will be asked to submit a letter of interest to Anders.

To qualify for the position, an individual should have resided in Ward 4 as redistricted for at least 90 days, the release said. Maps of each ward are available at auburnalabama.org/redistricting.