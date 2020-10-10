Analysis: Auburn vs. Arkansas -- the good, the bad, the ugly

Pouring down rain, the threat of tornadoes, a coronavirus pandemic and a stubborn SEC foe presented plenty of challenges for the host Auburn Tigers and their fans at Saturday’s grid iron matchup with Arkansas.

From it came a mixed bag of good, bad and ugly.

The Ugly

The Tigers jumped to a 17-0 lead, only to fight for their game lives in the end to win it on a last-minute field goal, 30-28.

And then there were the external factors surrounding the contest.

The rains fell, the ponchos came on, and the masks went off.

The announced attendance was 17,490, which actually was a capacity crowd under Auburn’s set limitations with COVID-19 protocols. Normal capacity is almost 88,000.

COVID-19 more so than the weather was the reason more seats were empty than full, but many of the seats set up and designated for “social distancing” safety protocol were ignored as fans sought shelter from the rain.

That led to many sitting together in close proximity under the upper-deck overhang on the home side, most without masks.