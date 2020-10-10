Analysis: Auburn vs. Arkansas -- the good, the bad, the ugly

Pouring down rain, the threat of tornadoes, a coronavirus pandemic and a stubborn SEC foe presented plenty of challenges for the host Auburn Tigers and their fans at Saturday’s grid iron matchup with Arkansas.
From it came a mixed bag of good, bad and ugly.
The Ugly
The Tigers jumped to a 17-0 lead, only to fight for their game lives in the end to win it on a last-minute field goal, 30-28.
And then there were the external factors surrounding the contest.
The rains fell, the ponchos came on, and the masks went off.
The announced attendance was 17,490, which actually was a capacity crowd under Auburn’s set limitations with COVID-19 protocols. Normal capacity is almost 88,000.
COVID-19 more so than the weather was the reason more seats were empty than full, but many of the seats set up and designated for “social distancing” safety protocol were ignored as fans sought shelter from the rain.
That led to many sitting together in close proximity under the upper-deck overhang on the home side, most without masks.
“All fans must wear a face-covering over the nose and mouth while inside the stadium,” the announcer repeated, but the instruction seemed mostly ignored, as many fans – students and non-students alike – removed their masks once seated.
Fortunately, the worst of the weather moved out shortly before halftime and did not return until near the end of the game.
The Bad
Auburn held a 17-point lead at one point early in the game, only to see the Razorbacks draw within 20-18 late in the third quarter and then take the lead 28-27 in the late minutes of the game.
The Tiger defense gave up big-yardage plays, and the offense had trouble finding the end zone again.
Auburn’s kicking game also had issues. It kicked the ball out of bounds on its first post-touchdown kickoff, giving the guest Razorbacks the ball on their own 35 yard-line; and again after its second touchdown.
A missed field goal late in the fourth quarter could have cost the Tigers their last chance to regain the lead, but the defense forced a quick three-and-out to set up the game-winner with seven seconds remaining.
Penalties, meanwhile, were a problem for both teams in the early going.
The Good
The Tigers gave up a 17-point lead, overcame a late missed field goal, and still found a way to win the game.
Perhaps brightest note for Auburn in way of consistency, however, is that the Tigers found a running game.
The running backs spun and raced for several electrifying runs and big-play yardage.
D.J. Williams carried for a 41-yard gainer around left end on his first carry. Tank Bigsby zigged, zagged and pounded for an impressive 146 yards.
Quarterback Bo Nix was 17 of 28 for 187 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for another score.
For a full recap, stats and highlights, see today's Sports section inside the Sunday Opelika-Auburn News and online at oanow.com.
