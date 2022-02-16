Anders forms public art study group after community backlash against city's approach to mural

A mural was painted, the City of Auburn responded by applying zoning ordinance, and then an exasperated community reacted. Now, the city is reconsidering and will look at developing a public art submission process.
Auburn Mayor Ron Anders is forming a study group that will seek to simplify the ability for businesses and citizens to request and submit installation of art such as outdoor murals after an Opelika Road mural greeting visitors entering Auburn faced scrutiny from the city. Anders announced the idea at Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole ahead of Auburn City Council.
“This would be a study group that would just spend some time over the next two-and-a-half months just really digging in and helping the rest of the Council really understand what is the methodology behind having public art and community art,” Anders said. “How do we go about doing that and how do we make it the best for our community?”
He said the aim of the group would be to develop a report to be presented to the Auburn Planning Commission by May 1 on how the city should approach public art within the context of city ordinance, with a recommendation to be given by the end of the study.
“I do believe this is an idea whose time has come,” Anders said to the Council. “I would ask us to allow this group … to spend some time over the next 60-75 days engaging with our planning staff, engaging with our Parks and Recreation staff and engaging with people in our community interested in this and help us understand how we can make this happen.”
The Auburn greeting-card-style mural, which adorns a wall of the Bedzzz Express mattress store on Opelika Road, lit the spark that led to discussion of the study group after the city’s Board of Zoning Adjustment denied Bedzzz Express a zoning variance to retain the mural at its Feb. 2 meeting.
Murals intended to be aesthetically pleasing are “prohibited signs” per the City of Auburn’s zoning ordinance, but other painted graphics intended to serve as business signage that aren’t pure advertising are allowed. During the Committee of the Whole, Planning Director Steve Foote cited the bar Southeastern, which has its logo painted on a side wall, as an example of painted business signage that is not a mural.
Anders tapped Ward 3 Councilperson Beth Witten to chair the study group, saying she “has a very keen passion for this” after talks with Witten and City Manager Megan Crouch over the past week.
The mayor also named Ward 6 Councilperson Bob Parsons and Auburn Planning Commission members Marcus Marshall and Jana Jager to assist in the group. Ward 5 Councilperson Steven Dixon added that he’d be interested in becoming involved.
“The goal of that report is to determine whether or not we needed to make changes?” asked Ward 7 Councilperson Jay Hovey. “(And there would be) radically, perhaps, proposed changes?”
Anders responded that once findings are put together the group would likely hold a work session with the Planning Commission to propose changes.
Austin Bond, owner of the Opelika Road Bedzzz Express, commissioned the greetings mural for his store and told the Opelika-Auburn News he feels Tuesday’s move is “definitely a positive step.” Bond was preparing to take the city to the Lee County Circuit Court to appeal the zoning board’s vote and had until Thursday to file the appeal. He’s now trying to determine if a stay on the process can be made while the public art study group develops its report.
“For the time being, there will be some kind of fix, (so) not doing the appeal and covering the mural itself with some kind of canvas or something,” Bond said.
The study group’s structure and objectives will be formalized within the coming days, Anders said.