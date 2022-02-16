Anders forms public art study group after community backlash against city's approach to mural

A mural was painted, the City of Auburn responded by applying zoning ordinance, and then an exasperated community reacted. Now, the city is reconsidering and will look at developing a public art submission process.

Auburn Mayor Ron Anders is forming a study group that will seek to simplify the ability for businesses and citizens to request and submit installation of art such as outdoor murals after an Opelika Road mural greeting visitors entering Auburn faced scrutiny from the city. Anders announced the idea at Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole ahead of Auburn City Council.

“This would be a study group that would just spend some time over the next two-and-a-half months just really digging in and helping the rest of the Council really understand what is the methodology behind having public art and community art,” Anders said. “How do we go about doing that and how do we make it the best for our community?”

He said the aim of the group would be to develop a report to be presented to the Auburn Planning Commission by May 1 on how the city should approach public art within the context of city ordinance, with a recommendation to be given by the end of the study.