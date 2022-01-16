AnnaLee Story, Miss Teen Alabama USA, talks about choosing Auburn and facing challenges

About 12 hours after being crowned Miss Teen Alabama 2022, AnnaLee Story sat down for an interview to talk about her experience and where she hopes to go from here. She will go on to compete in the Miss Teen USA pageant. The date and location has not been announced yet.
Editor’s Note: Answers have been edited for length and clarity.
Story, 18, is the daughter of Kevin and Tracie Story and she competed as Miss Tiger Town. She was crowned on Saturday evening by Miss Teen Alabama 2021 Dailyn Swann.
Where are you from and where do you go to college?
I grew up in Tennessee. I’ve lived there all my life and loved it. I’m from a little town called Lawrenceburg, Tenn.
I actually attended the Iron Bowl two years ago, and that’s when Auburn beat Alabama and everyone rushed the field. I was sold. I knew I wanted to come to Auburn, and I’m here now. War Eagle!
What is your major and why did you choose it?
I’m a freshman nursing major, and I want to be a nurse anesthetist. I had Strabismus from a very young age, and I had to have eye surgery at the age of 10. (Strabismus is a condition when the eyes do not align with each other while looking at an object).
It was a very scary time in my life being put to sleep at that young of an age. I was really scared, but thankfully, I had a really good nurse anesthetist. She actually offered to play me music, and she ended up playing one of my favorite songs by Kari Jobe that’s called “I’m Not Alone.” I was just comforted in that moment and was reminded that I'm not alone at any point in my life. I knew after that, that I wanted to be a nurse anesthetist and help people the same way that she helped me.
What groups/organizations are you a part of?
I’m a Chi Omega, and that’s as far as I’ve gotten so far. I wanted to wait and see what this year had in store.
What do you plan to do after graduation?
Besides becoming a nurse anesthetist, I want to grow my online boutique called Coco Lilly’s. I actually opened it during COVID because I had free time to actually sit down and start it. I just love the fashion world, and I always wanted my own online boutique. I quickly came up with the name Coco Lilly’s because I love Coco Chanel and one of my dogs' names is Lilly. Now I post consistently on Instagram (@cocolillys_).
Why did you decided to compete in this pageant?
Honestly, Katelyn (Miss Alabama 2022) inspired me. I've always dreamed of having a USA title and being able to make a difference in the world. I love to make a difference everywhere I go. I knew that this was a perfect opportunity to do that, so Katelyn and I started talking about it.
I kind of experienced defeat in pageants before, so I really thought I would never compete again. But, my eyes were opened. The more I thought about it I was like, "Why not? It’ll be fun either way, you'll get to know amazing girls, have friendships that will last a lifetime and learn more about yourself." I decided to compete, I went all in, started working and here I am today.
What was your favorite part of the Miss Teen Alabama experience?
I definitely love making friends here. Pageants are just the best way to make friends.
What skills have you gained?
Being in pageants, you learn a lot about who you are and self-awareness. Every time I'm in a pageant, I've learned to rely more on the Lord because He brings me peace and reassurance. That is the biggest takeaway, to just lean into each and every hard trial with the Lord. I think that was the biggest thing that brought me a lot of reassurance and reminded myself, win or lose, I'm a child of God created in His image for a purpose. That's something that every single person could remind themselves of each and every day. That’s where my confidence comes from.
What do you plan to do as Miss Alabama?
There are so many things I want to do and I can’t wait to get started on them all. One thing is I want to grow my nonprofit Together We Rise and do absolutely as much as I can with that. I love to help women and children who have been victims of domestic violence. I've gotten to see firsthand the hurt and pain in their lives, so I want to do anything I can through my nonprofit to make life a little bit easier or more joyful for them. It's something that is so near and dear to my heart.