AnnaLee Story, Miss Teen Alabama USA, talks about choosing Auburn and facing challenges

About 12 hours after being crowned Miss Teen Alabama 2022, AnnaLee Story sat down for an interview to talk about her experience and where she hopes to go from here. She will go on to compete in the Miss Teen USA pageant. The date and location has not been announced yet.

Editor’s Note: Answers have been edited for length and clarity.

Story, 18, is the daughter of Kevin and Tracie Story and she competed as Miss Tiger Town. She was crowned on Saturday evening by Miss Teen Alabama 2021 Dailyn Swann.

Where are you from and where do you go to college?

I grew up in Tennessee. I’ve lived there all my life and loved it. I’m from a little town called Lawrenceburg, Tenn.

I actually attended the Iron Bowl two years ago, and that’s when Auburn beat Alabama and everyone rushed the field. I was sold. I knew I wanted to come to Auburn, and I’m here now. War Eagle!

What is your major and why did you choose it?