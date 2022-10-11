Annual Auburn Toy Drive has begun; Auburn Public Safety is collecting gift donations until Dec. 3

With Christmas about two months away, Auburn Public Safety Services is gearing up for the annual Auburn Toy Drive.

This campaign is designed to assist families in the Auburn community by providing Christmas gifts to children in need who are 2 to 8 years old.

Auburn Public Safety Assistant Debra Hoyett, who is overseeing the toy drive, encourages citizens to donate.

“It’s for families that need help, people that are having a hard time and just need a little help,” she said. “We want to make sure that all the kids have something when they wake up on Christmas morning.”

Those who would like to donate to the toy drive can drop off unwrapped gifts at any Auburn Fire Department station or at the Auburn Police Department until Dec. 3. Auburn Public Safety Services will not be accepting any monetary donations.

Hoyett said they are only accepting new toys or games and they will not accept any used items or any that are already wrapped.

The gifts will be sorted into age-appropriate categories and will be delivered during the week before Christmas.

Those who would like to register a child to receive a gift can sign up at the Auburn Police Department at 141 North Ross Street on Tuesdays and Wednesdays between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. The last day to register will be Oct. 26.

To participate in the program and receive assistance, a parent or legal guardian must provide their picture ID, the child’s birth certificate and a copy of a current utilities bill: light bill, water bill or lease/rental agreement.

To qualify, Hoyett said parents or legal guardians will need to show proof that they are residents of Auburn.

“During this holiday season please remember those who may be less fortunate. All donations are extremely important,” the APD stated in a release.