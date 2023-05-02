The Food Bank of East Alabama has partnered with America’s letter carriers and Feeding America to launch the largest one-day food drive in the country on May 13.

The annual “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive serves as a simple way for residents to donate nonperishable items to the East Alabama Food Bank.

Residents can leave donations in a bag next to their mailbox on May 13. Their mail carrier will then pick up the bag and take it to the post office. The food bank will take the items from there.

“There’s really only one part about this that’s hard, and that’s remembering to put the food out,” said Martha Henk, executive director of the Food Bank of East Alabama.

Henk said a little bit of help from each individual can make a tremendous impact for the food bank.

The Food Bank of East Alabama distributes around 500,000 pounds of food a month across a seven-county region in East Alabama. According to Feeding America’s, 1 in 7 Alabama residents face food insecurity, including 216,040 children. As the largest one-day food drive in the nation, the “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive is seen as a pivotal event for providing food to families.

The East Alabama Food Bank acts as a centralized distribution hub for East Alabama. It gathers food donations and makes them available through churches and nonprofit organizations in our area.

All items donated during the Stamp Out Hunger food drive will go directly to the food bank to help. The food bank has 200 agencies that rely heavily on their resources including food pantries, rehab programs, and senior citizen centers, among others.

“We’re just doing the best we can to build up our resources to the point where we’ll be able to be adequate in what we’re able to provide to those agencies,” Henk said.

Recent shortages are making it more difficult to provide for needy families, though.

Henk said residual effects from the pandemic have continued to have a negative impact on the food bank. Supply chain issues and rising costs of food and transportation during the COVID-19 years have continued to stress supplies at food banks across the country.

Henk said that the food donors they have relied on in the past don’t have the abundance they once had to provide support. Additionally, federal funding that was available during the pandemic has dried up leading to even more funding issues.

To add to the issue, summer tends to be a leaner time for the food bank as kids are out of school which leads to more of a drain on family’s resources.

“All of that has sort of contributed to kind of a perfect storm of just a reduced inventory,” Henk said. “Every day, I walk out of my office and I look across the racks in the warehouse. We just see it getting more and more empty, and it’s just really concerning.”

To help out with the Stamp Out Hunger food drive, nonperishable items can be left in a bag next to your mailbox. Additionally, items can be dropped off at the Food Bank of East Alabama at 355 Industry Drive in Auburn.

“We are so grateful to community members who donate non-perishable items and for the letter carriers who take the time to collect each bag to help fight hunger in our community,” Henk said.

Main items the Food Bank of East Alabama is seeking include:

Cereal

Pasta and rice

Canned fruits and vegetables

Canned meals such as soups, pasta, stew

Peanut Butter and jelly

Pasta sauce

Macaroni & Cheese or boxed meals

Canned protein – tuna, chicken, etc.

100% juice