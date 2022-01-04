Another round of drive-through COVID tests in Opelika scheduled for this weekend

East Alabama Health, in partnership with the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Lee County Emergency Management Agency, will be offering additional free drive-through COVID testing in Opelika on Saturday and Sunday, as well as on Jan. 11-12, which is Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

John Atkinson, East Alabama Health spokesman, said that the appointments for Tuesday’s test filled up quickly on Monday when the hospital’s Call Center opened.

Appointments are taken one day in advance and may be made by calling 334-528-4YOU (4968).

Atkinson said that COVID hospitalizations at East Alabama Medical Center reached 38 on Tuesday morning, the highest number of COVID patients since Sept. 30, 2021, but that only three of those patients are currently on ventilators, compared to 14 on Sept. 30.

“The severity of illness does seem to be a little less with Omicron as indicated by the lower number of ventilators in use right now and only six of the 38 patients being in ICU,” Atkinson said.

Atkinson said that “the older population” seems to be affected more by the Omicron variant, as 23 of those 38 COVID patients at EAMC were age 60 or older, and 10 of them were vaccinated.

“We’re encouraging eligible senior adults, and everyone else who is eligible, to receive a booster shot as soon as possible,” Atkinson said. “And we would especially encourage senior adults who are unvaccinated to receive their initial doses immediately.”