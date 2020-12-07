AP sources: Biden picks Auburn University Board of Trustees member Lloyd Austin to run Pentagon

WASHINGTON -- Auburn University could very well have a man in President-Elect Joe Biden's cabinet.

The Associated Press reported late Monday that retired four-star Army general Lloyd J. Austin will be nominated by Biden to his secretary of defense, according to four people familiar with the decision. If confirmed by the Senate, Austin would be the first Black leader of the Pentagon.

Austin, 67, joined Auburn's Board of Trustees in 2017, after four decades of service in the U.S. Army. He holds a Master's degree in Education from Auburn, which he attended after graduation from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Austin was commander of U.S. Central Command 2013-16 through March 2016, responsible for the Middle East. He later served as the 33rd Vice Chief of Staff of the Army. His term on the Auburn board ends in early 2024.

According to his biography on the Auburn University website, Austin received the Lifetime Achievement Award from Auburn and the Distinguished Graduate Award from the United States Military Academy at West Point, is a member of the Council of Foreign Relations and a trustee of the Carnegie Corporation of New York. His many awards and decorations include five Defense Distinguished Service Medals, the Silver Star and the Legion of Merit.