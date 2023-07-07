A police dog that has served with the Auburn Police Department since 2021 has died, authorities announced on Friday afternoon.

K9 Ginger died after a brief illness. She was surrounded by those she loved most — her partner officer Jason Bryan other K9 unit handlers.

“We will be forever grateful for Ginger as she was devoted to serving the Auburn community and the State of Alabama,” the APD release said.

Ginger and Bryan have been partners for three years.

Ginger supported numerous local law enforcement agencies in Alabama during her career in explosive and firearm recovery, as well as Federal operations, including the Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and Transport Security Administration, the APD release said.

Before joining the APD as an explosive detection dog in 2021, Ginger mothered several litters for Auburn University’s Canine Performance Sciences.

In Ginger’s off-time, the APD said her favorite game to play was hide and seek with Officer Bryan where she showed the same determination to find him as she did when working as a explosive detection dog in the community.

Bryan said Ginger “had an endless work drive and received numerous compliments on her detection capabilities from partner agencies. She loved meeting new people and showing off her skills at public demonstrations.”

Ginger’s end of watch with the APD was on Saturday, July 1.