Arbor Springs cracks door open to visitors

Arbor Springs Health & Rehab Center in Opelika recently began hosting limited outdoor courtyard visits for residents and their families for the first time since the March outbreak of COVID-19.

“We know how hard it has been for our residents and their families to be separated and how much they want to visit,” said Annie Swanson, administrator of Arbor Springs. “Our goal is always to tend to the emotional as well as physical needs of our residents. To the extent we can safely allow these visits, we want to make that possible.”

Everyone must wear masks and maintain safe distances from one another, and visits are scheduled by individual appointment at designated times – all attempts to further protect residents, employees and visitors.

“Keeping her spirits up”

“We got 45 minutes with Momma,” said Rebecca Chatham, who took her 81-year-old father Morris to the nursing home to see 84-year-old Doris. “They were really nice to us and gave us our space to visit.”

It was the first time since the March COVID-19 outbreak that Rebecca and Morris had seen Doris in person. She’s holding up well, apparently.