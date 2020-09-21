Arbor Springs cracks door open to visitors

Arbor Springs Health & Rehab Center in Opelika recently began hosting limited outdoor courtyard visits for residents and their families for the first time since the March outbreak of COVID-19.
“We know how hard it has been for our residents and their families to be separated and how much they want to visit,” said Annie Swanson, administrator of Arbor Springs. “Our goal is always to tend to the emotional as well as physical needs of our residents. To the extent we can safely allow these visits, we want to make that possible.”
Everyone must wear masks and maintain safe distances from one another, and visits are scheduled by individual appointment at designated times – all attempts to further protect residents, employees and visitors.
“Keeping her spirits up”
“We got 45 minutes with Momma,” said Rebecca Chatham, who took her 81-year-old father Morris to the nursing home to see 84-year-old Doris. “They were really nice to us and gave us our space to visit.”
It was the first time since the March COVID-19 outbreak that Rebecca and Morris had seen Doris in person. She’s holding up well, apparently.
“She’s doing good, for the most part. She’s keeping her spirits up and her health is good,” said Chatham.
Chatham said she and her dad, who lives on her property, miss her mom – as does her 3-year-old son Benaiah – but they are “doing fine.”
First steps
Arbor Springs is starting slow with the in-person visits.
“The safety of our residents remains our top priority, and their safety is closely linked to how much COVID is spreading in the community around us,” said Swanson. “If the risk level increases, we will have to suspend courtyard visits and return to virtual or window visits only.”
Decisions on further visits will be made on a week-to-week basis, as Arbor Springs monitors public health data for Lee County.
“We want everyone to understand that you play a critical role in our residents’ safety and well-being,” Swanson said. “We hope you protect yourself anyway, but if you need extra motivation, please keep our residents in mind.”
