Arbor Springs residents, staff begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Arbor Springs Health and Rehab Center in Opelika kicked off 2021 on the right foot as its residents and staff began receiving the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

“We’ve been waiting and praying for this day to arrive,” said Annie Swanson, the administrator of Arbor Springs. “Taking the vaccine today won’t immediately put an end to the pandemic, but it’s a step in the right direction, and it is the perfect way to start a new year.”

Arbor Springs was hit hard by COVID-19 when the pandemic began in March 2020. The nursing home had 68 residents test positive and 20 residents died after contracting the virus, according to a May 2020 story by the Opelika-Auburn News.

COVID-19 impacted those who live and work in long-term care facilities, such as Arbor Springs, throughout the country. Older individuals and those with underlying health conditions are at higher risk for serious illness and death from COVID-19 and healthcare workers are at high risk for being exposed on the job, Arbor Springs said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As a result of the virus’ impact on long-term care facilities, the facilities are among the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, something Swanson and Arbor Springs are thankful for.