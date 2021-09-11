As an Army general and now Auburn's vice president, Ron Burgess has always bled orange and blue

Looking for a way to pay for his higher education, he ended up applying to both an Army and an Air Force scholarship, and upon earning both, he took the Army’s offer after the Air Force informed him that his eyesight wasn’t good enough to become a pilot. From there, he enrolled at Auburn University and graduated in 1974 with a degree in political science before joining the U.S. Armed Forces.

“People will tell you throughout my military career that I bled orange and blue,” Burgess said. “There are many things about this university that I loved. The sports are a part of that, the creed always appealed to me in terms of what it stood for, and the basic mission to train and educate people appealed to me.”

While Burgess said he initially only planned to serve in the military for the required four years.

