As COVID-19 cases rise among children, Opelika pediatrician offers advice for parents

As schools prepare for the first day of school on Monday and the community debates whether districts should require children to wear masks, COVID-19 cases among children in Lee County have increased dramatically over the past month, as they have throughout the community as a whole.
“We had optimism in late June/ early July that we might be able to go back to school without masks and COVID restrictions,” said Dr. Richard Glaze of Pediatric Clinic in Opelika, on Friday afternoon, “and we were seeing single-digit positive rates and some weeks when we had only one or two positive COVID cases.
But that optimism has waned, he said.
“In the last three-and-a-half weeks, we’ve certainly seen a spike in COVID activity in the community, with about 60 cases in our clinic alone each of the last two weeks, and positivity rates going … to 15%-16% in the last two weeks.”
Glaze said the reason for children to wear masks in schools is not only to protect the children, but also to keep teachers and staff healthy so that the school can continue to operate, and also to avoid increasing the risk of spreading COVID-19 throughout the community.
“We understand that people don’t like masks; we don’t like them either,” Glaze said. “We understand that it’s become a symbol of what the pandemic’s meant to everybody and that we’re all tired of it.”
He echoed the recent statements from other East Alabama Heath physicians who’ve said that the Delta variant appears to be more contagioua..
Before the summer, he said, in a family of six touched by COVID-19, “three have it and three don’t.” With the Delta variant, he said, “now five will have it and one won’t.”
In the fall of 2020, COVID-19 cases spiked during the first two weeks of the school year. Might that happen again this year?
“That’s absolutely a concern,” he said. “We want to make sure those students and staff remain healthy so schools can stay open.”
When asked what parents can do to protect their children, Glaze said they should be award of everyday situations.
“We want people to still live their lives while taking some precaution,” he said. “Let’s talk about, if our kids are going to play, is anybody sick? Has anybody been exposed? Are we in the situation where we’re in close contact where we should mask?
“But we want you to enjoy life and enjoy getting out and about, but you (should) think about what you do in large groups and what you do when you’re in close contact with other people. … Often times you think about the person who may be at the grocery store but you don’t think about your best friend or your mom or your dad or people like that.”