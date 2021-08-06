As COVID-19 cases rise among children, Opelika pediatrician offers advice for parents

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He echoed the recent statements from other East Alabama Heath physicians who’ve said that the Delta variant appears to be more contagioua..

Before the summer, he said, in a family of six touched by COVID-19, “three have it and three don’t.” With the Delta variant, he said, “now five will have it and one won’t.”

In the fall of 2020, COVID-19 cases spiked during the first two weeks of the school year. Might that happen again this year?

“That’s absolutely a concern,” he said. “We want to make sure those students and staff remain healthy so schools can stay open.”

When asked what parents can do to protect their children, Glaze said they should be award of everyday situations.

“We want people to still live their lives while taking some precaution,” he said. “Let’s talk about, if our kids are going to play, is anybody sick? Has anybody been exposed? Are we in the situation where we’re in close contact where we should mask?