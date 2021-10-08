As COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop, EAMC lowers its visitation restriction level

“While we do have concerns about the upcoming holidays because of the spike that occurred after the holidays last year,” he said, “the Delta variant that caused the recent surge seems to be weakening even though it is still the dominant strain in the U.S.”

Hospital officials continue to strongly encourage people to get vaccinated.

Atkinson said that Dr. Ricardo Maldonado, the hospital’s infectious disease specialist, has noted that Thanksgiving is about six weeks away, which is roughly the amount of time it takes to get fully vaccinated from the day of the first dose.

“With multiple generations gathering on Thanksgiving and other holidays soon thereafter,” Atkinson said, “we need people to speak with their personal care physician and re-consider being vaccinated.

“The risks, discomfort and general upheaval caused by being infected with COVID far outweigh the rare risks associated with vaccination.”

More visitation details

Here’s a closer look at the new visitation level:

In hospitalized inpatient units, two visitors will be allowed at a time once the patient has settled into his or her room, and two total visitors are allowed per day.